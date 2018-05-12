The traveling party of Charlton County Indians supporters arrived in northwest Georgia on Friday and immediately put up several signs temporarily renaming Claude Hendrix Field "The Swamp" and self-proclaiming the Chickamauga baseball complex as "The Home of the Indians".
Then the Game 1 of the Class 1A Public School state quarterfinals got started and the Gordon Lee Trojans channeled their inner Jay-Z and showed the folks from Folkston who really runs this town.
For the second year in a row, the Indian faithful made the 400-mile trip to Chickamauga and for the second year in a row they went home disappointed as Gordon Lee advanced to the state semifinals with a somewhat surprisingly easy sweep of their most recent rivals, 9-0 and 4-1.
Gordon Lee eliminated Charlton County last year in an epic three-game state semifinal series in Chickamauga, getting some measure of revenge on the Indians, who beat the Trojans twice for the state championship in Folkston in 2013 and 2014. Both of those title series went three games as well.
However, the intense competition between the two clubs in recent years has resulted in a new level of respect, according to Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee, especially for Indians' head coach Thad Marchman.
"He has really earned my respect as a coach," Dunfee explained. "He does a great job with his program. We had a long talk before the games today and there are no hard feelings between the programs. You got two programs who want it bad and who are going to fight like heck to get it."
Gordon Lee 9, Charlton County 0
Hiwassee College signee Caleb Hopkins got the start for the Trojans and threw a six-inning gem. The senior lefty, seeing his first action on the mound since the Region 6-A championship series against Mount Paran Christian nearly a month ago, was extremely sharp. He gave up just three hits and no walks, finishing with nine strikeouts in the six-inning victory.
"I'm not going to lie. I stalked (Charlton County) for a full week once we realized we were going to play them," Hopkins admitted. "I watched film of them against Taylor County and I knew they didn't like off-speed stuff. Plus, they were coming off a six-hour, 40-minute ride on that yellow bus, which really (stinks)."
Hopkins traced the initials "R.M." in the mound before first pitch in honor of recent Gordon Lee graduate Reagan Matthews. Matthews was layed to rest on Thursday, following a tragic truck accident this past Saturday.
"I knew when I got on the mound tonight I was wanting to go all seven (innings) until somebody pulled me off of it," Hopkins said. "I just didn't want to get the bullpen active. I wanted to give them all the rest they needed."
The Trojans picked up two runs on a two-out, first inning single by Chris Potter and Hopkins helped himself by blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Gordon Lee would blow the game open and end it in the bottom of the sixth as RBIs by Hopkins, Hunter Hodson and J.D. Day highlighted a five-run inning.
Hudson went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, while Day delivered a pair of doubles.
Gordon Lee 4, Charlton County 1
Dunfee tapped into his pitching staff again in the nightcap, giving the start to senior Mason Pettigrew. The left-handed went three innings, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. But after beginning to show signs of cramping, Pettigrew was replaced in the fourth by sophomore Jake Wright, who threw four scoreless, hitless innings and struck out seven batters to record the win.
Wright escaped a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the fourth and got out of more trouble in the bottom of the sixth. After issuing a free pass, he got a big strikeout before his battery mate, catcher Chris Potter, gunned down the would-be base stealer at second to end the inning.
With the Trojans facing Charlton County ace pitcher Jack Gowan, a University of Georgia signee, they took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Will Sizemore followed up an initial double by Potter with an RBI-single of his own.
The Indians would tie the game in the bottom of the third and the game would go into the sixth inning deadlocked at 1-1. But the Trojans would put runners at the corners before scoring a run on a fielder's choice off the bat of Potter.
Gordon Lee would load up the bases later in the inning for Sizemore, who came through with a huge base hit, lining a Gowan offering one over the head of the third baseman and dropping it just inside the foul line for a clutch two-run double.
Wright would finish off the victory by retiring the side in order in the seventh to set off the celebration in Chickamauga. Sizemore and Potter each finished with two hits, while Sizemore's three RBIs led the team.
"Gowan is a player. He's a stud," Dunfee added. "But it was fun to see our guys step up to the challenge. We knew it was going to be a close game. It just goes back to pitchers pounding the zone, making plays and timely hitting. That hit by Sizemore was huge and it couldn't have happened to a better kid."
Gordon Lee is now 4-0 in the 2018 state playoffs with their pitchers having allowed just six total hits in 25 innings pitched.
"The awesome thing about us is that we have a (pitching) staff," Dunfee said. "We have at least eight guys that are all very similar and that can all pound the zone. What Hopkins did tonight was just outstanding and then we went to Jake after Mason started cramping up because he was the next freshest guy that we had. He struggled a little bit there early, but he really wanted the ball. He settled in and got out of that big jam. It's just believing in your guys and them believing in each other, no matter who's at the plate or who's on the mound.
"(Pitching) Coach Zach Cobb does a great job with our pitchers and keeps them on a routine. He's done an outstanding job."
Following Friday's games, the Trojans received the welcome news that they would be home for the semifinal series. No. 4-seeded Gordon Lee will play host to No. 8-seeded Bowdon, who knocked off No. 1-seeded and two-time defending state champion Schley County, 6-5 and 5-3. That doubleheader will begin on Wednesday.
The two Region 6-A North rivals met twice in the regular season with Gordon Lee winning 6-1 back on March 6 before a 14-2 victory in Bowdon three days later.
The other semifinal series will see No. 6 Telfair County travel to No. 2 Irwin County. Telfair beat No. 3 Baconton Charter, 13-2 and 8-7, while Irwin got past No. 7 ECI, 7-2 and 4-3.
The winners of the semifinal series will play at Grayson Stadium in Savannah in a doubleheader on May 22 with a third game, if needed, to be played on May 23.