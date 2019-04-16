The Gordon Lee Trojans got a tough test from King's Ridge Christian on Monday night, but the Navy-and-White survived the challenge and advanced to the semifinals of the single-elimination Region 6-A tournament with an 8-5 victory over the Tigers in Chickamauga.
King's Ridge jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. However, Gordon Lee would get one run back in the bottom of the third before a two-run single by Jake Wright in the bottom of the fourth tied the game, 3-3.
The Tigers would get a two-run homer in the top of the fifth to regain the lead, but the Trojans would take the lead for good with four runs in the bottom half of the frame, Wright had another RBI-single, while Brody Cobb answered with a two-run homer of his own. Gordon Lee tacked on one insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Jake Poindexter started on the hill and gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks in four innings of work, finishing with four strikeouts. Logan Streetman pitched the final three innings. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and no walks with two strikeouts and was credited with the victory.
Wright finished 3-for-3, Chris Potter had two hits and six other Trojans had one hit each. Justin Wooden and Cody Thomas both were credited with an RBI.
Gordon Lee (22-4) will host St. Francis in a semifinal game tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in Chickamauga.