A pair of homers, one each by Josh Gibson and Nolan Letzgus, provided all of the offense that the Heritage Generals would need as they took the opening game of a three-game series against Pickens, 7-2, Tuesday night in Boynton.
The win moved Heritage's record to 14-5 overall and put them at a perfect 10-0 in Region 6-AAAA play. The Dragons, 7-2 in region play entering the week, fell three games out of the top spot as the Generals collected their 13th consecutive victory.
"It's a big win," head coach Eric Beagles said. "We know they are a good ball club and we know we are going to be in for a battle when we play them, so it was good to get what we got today. We got some runs early and (starting pitcher) Cole (Wilcox) was in command today, so it was a good combination. We'll enjoy for it for a little bit and get ready to get back at it tomorrow."
Gibson had a hand in four of the first five runs that the home team put on the board. The senior first baseman lifted a solo homer in the bottom of the second and followed up by rocketing a two-run double in the bottom of the third. He would come around to score moments later on an RBI single by Brody Campbell.
Letzgus, the sweet-swinging second baseman, followed up Gibson's homer by doubling and scoring in the second. He would tack on the final two insurance runs for the Generals in the bottom of the sixth inning by launching a two-run blast to left-center, plating Blake Bryan, who got on with a double.
"Those guys have been working hard at it," Beagles added. "It was good and encouraging to see those guys get up with guys on base and be able to do some damage."
Wilcox scattered five hits and struck out 11 batters before departing with two outs in the top of the seventh.
The senior, who did not give up a hit until the fourth inning, stranded runners in the fourth and fifth. His final two strikeouts came after the Dragons had loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh. However, Hunter Herman would touch him up for a two-run ground rule double to center, signaling the end of his night.
Senior Justin Morris came in to close it out and needed just two pitches before Campbell snared a line drive at third to end the game.
Gibson went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs, while Letzgus and Luke Grant both had two hits apiece. Grant saved one and perhaps two runs with a running catch of a sinking liner in centerfield in the fifth. Lance Dockery had two nice running grabs early in rightfield and Coulter would gun down a would-be base stealer at third to end the top of the sixth.
Friday's home game with Pickens has been moved up to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in advance of possible inclement weather near the end of the week. A win would give No. 3-ranked Heritage 14 victories in a row, but Beagles said his team isn't focused on the streak.
"It is what it is, but the biggest thing is just stacking those days on top of each other," he added. "The number is irrelevant. They're region games so they all count the same.
"But what it does speak to is that these guys have been able to show up consistently every day and do what they need to do. That's the message tonight. We've got a short window here. Just 24 hours and we're back here to try and do it again against a good ball club."