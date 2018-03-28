The Region 6-AAAA slate hasn't reached the halfway mark yet, but it's looking more and more like a dogfight for the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the state tournament.
That's because the Heritage Generals appear to already have a stranglehold on No. 1.
The only team without a region loss ran its overall winning streak to 11 in a row on Wednesday with an easy 12-0 win over visiting Southeast Whitfield.
Heritage (12-5, 8-0) got a masterful and efficient performance from senior Tripp Church, who gave up just three hits and one walk, while striking out six Raiders in five innings on the mound. Church threw just 66 pitches, 47 of which went for strikes.
Up 3-0 after one inning, the Generals put the game on ice with an eight-spot in the bottom of the second. Six different players had RBIs in the frame.
Josh Gibson had a solid night with two hits, two runs scored and a team-high three RBIs. Alex Coulter was 2-for-2. Brody Campbell tripled and had two RBIs. Nolan Letzgus doubled and picked up an RBI, while Luke Grant and Jonathan Hickman were also credited with RBIs.
Heritage will return to Dalton on Friday looking to sweep the series.