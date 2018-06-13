Four Dizzy Dean District 1 champions were recently crowned, while four more will be crowned in the next few days.
This past Saturday at the LFO Recreation Association fields in Fort Oglethorpe, the Boynton Bombers claimed a pair of one-run victories over the LFORA Warriors to win the 5-year-old tournament championship.
The 6-year-old tournament was also being contested at the LFORA fields at the same time. Boynton Navy completed a 5-0 run through the tournament by beating LFORA in the finals this past Monday. The Warriors, who lost to Boynton Navy in their opener this past Friday night, won five straight elimination games to make the finals, including three games in a row on Sunday.
The Lowell Green fields in LaFayette were the site for the 9-year-old tournament, which the host team won after an undefeated run. The orange and black-clad Ramblers defeated Boynton before winning two straight against Murray County to claim the championship.
And back up Highway 27 in Rock Spring, Trion polished off a 4-0 run through the 11-year-old tournament bracket with a shutout victory over neighboring Summerville in the finals.
Eight area teams will participate in the 7-year-old tournament in Chickamauga, which begins play on Friday, while 10 local teams will do battle in the 8-year-old tournament at Boynton.
In Summerville, four teams will take part in the 10-year-old District 1 tournament, while Dade County will play host to seven teams in the 12-year-old division tournament.
Full brackets can be found at dizzydeanga.org.