Despite a winning streak that has stretched into double digits, the Ringgold Tigers still have had some recent games where they haven't quite put it all together.
That certainly was not the case on Monday.
Playing what head coach Brent Tucker called his team's most complete game of the year to date, Ringgold lit up visiting Calhoun for a five-inning 12-0 victory to extend its lead in Region 6-AAA to three full games over second-place Bremen.
"From defensively to the mound and at the plate, but especially defensively, we played a really good game," Tucker said. "That's the first time we haven't had an error in a ball game in I couldn't tell you when."
"You could just see it today. We had a nice little talk about focusing up for a ball game, but they knew it was a big ball game and they were focused. We jumped out early and just kept going."
Top-ranked Ringgold (20-4) opened the game with a three-spot in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game quickly. Loading the bases on a hit and two walks, Gavin Hollis ripped a two-run single to right-centerfield and Andrew Ghormley scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ty Jones.
In the bottom of the third, Andre Tarver delivered a one-out single before clean-up hitter Daulton Schley lofted a two-run homerun that got over the fence just inside of the rightfield foul pole to extend the lead to 5-0.
But the dam would burst on the Jackets an inning later.
Wyatt Tennant led off the fourth with a single, moved to second and scored on a double by Nathan Camp. Camp would come around moments later on a double from Tarver, which signaled the end of the night for Calhoun starter Brett Potts.
Brady Drummond would come into the game to pitch for Calhoun, but promptly hit Schley with a pitch and then the hit parade would start in earnest. Hollis, Jones and Brayden Broome would deliver back-to-back-to-back RBI-singles before Tennant got his second run-scoring hit of the inning, a double, to wrap up the scoring for the Tigers.
It was more than enough run support for Ringgold starting pitcher Holden Tucker, who surrendered just three hits and struck out five batters in the win. The Jackets would get a hit in each of the first two innings, but the lefty would strand both runners, including striking out three batters in a row in the second inning after the leadoff hit.
Camp finished with three hits, while Tarver, Hollis, Jones and Tennant had two apiece.
"I feel like that's the first game we've played really well in the last five ball games," Tucker added. "There's a lot of talent in that dugout and as long as we stay focused, we're good."
Ringgold will be back home at Bill Womack Field on Tuesday as they host North Murray. They will travel to Varnell on Thursday to face Coahulla Creek before Haralson County comes to Catoosa County on Friday. The Rebels began the week in third place in the region standings with six games left to play.