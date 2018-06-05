2015 Gordon Lee High School graduate Conard Broom just completed his third season at Mercer University in Macon by being named a third team All-American by Baseball America.
On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound, right-handed, junior pitcher was taken in the 10th round (No. 313 overall) by the Cleveland Indians in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
A middle reliever, Broom was 10-4 for the Bears this past season with two saves and a 1.70 ERA. He allowed just 14 earned runs in 74 innings of work and finished with 111 strikeouts against just 24 walks.
For his career, Broom has a 22-9 overall record with seven saves and a 2.40 ERA in 198.2 innings on the mound. He has struck out 268 batters and walked just 72.