It's been a number of years since the Ridgeland Panthers last hosted a state playoff series, but the Black-and-White took another step toward making that a reality on Tuesday night.
Down 2-1 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Panthers scratched out the tying run before erupting for eight runs an inning later to beat visiting Pickens, 10-2. The win also broke a tie with the Dragons for second place in the Region 6-AAAA standings with five games left on the regular season docket.
Ridgeland (9-6 overall) is now 8-5 in region play and a game ahead of Pickens (12-12, 7-6) in the standings. Heritage (13-0 in region play) clinched the region title on Tuesday night with a 10-0 win over Gilmer, but the Panthers are currently in the driver's seat for the No. 2 seed, which would assure at least one state playoff series at Jay Smith Field.
"Our goal is to get in the playoffs, but the ultimate goal is to host (in the first round)," said head coach Scott Harden, whose club has won eight of its last 10 region games after getting swept by the aforementioned Generals in the first region series of the season in early March. "Back then, we were still trying to find out who we were as a team, but we just got back to our blue-collar mentality. We scrapped all the cutesy stuff and just started focusing on one simple thing and that's hard work."
Pickens took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Hunter Hermann doubled and scored on an error. However, the Panthers would get the run back a half inning later as Dylan Wooten doubled before scoring on a Tanner Hill RBI-single.
The Dragons would answer back in the top of the third. Joseph Gossett would draw a walk before eventually coming home on a single by Chad Pacas and they would take the one-run lead into the bottom of the fifth. However, they would not be able to hold it as Ridgeland took advantage of some defensive miscues to tie the score.
D.J. Ball dropped in a two-out single to rightfield, stole second and took third on a throwing error at the end of the play. He would motor home moments later on a wild pitch.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, the wheels simply fell off for the visitors from Jasper.
Wooten and Hill began the inning with solid singles back up the middle and pinch-hitter Terrence Roberts drew a walk to load the bases before Gabe Ashley picked up an RBI after getting grazed with a pitch. Jacob Stephens followed by lacing a triple past a diving centerfielder and all three runners would come home on the play as the lead grew to 6-2.
Stephens would scamper home after Pickens dropped a flyball in rightfield off the bat of Jordan Tucker. Tucker would end up at second on the two-base error before moving to third on a groundball out. He would later score on Shawn Wilson RBI-single.
Riley Harrison would stride to the plate and turned on the very first pitch he saw, launching a massive two-run homer over the leftfield fence to bring in the final two runs of the night for the Panthers.
Harrison, who entered the game in a relief pitching appearance in top of the sixth, would escape a mini-jam in the top of the seventh with a comebacker to the mound to close it out. He picked up the win, giving up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts in his two innings of work.
Ellis Johnson, the starter, had another solid outing as he gave up just three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Ridgeland finished with 10 hits on the night. Harrison joined Wooten and Hill with two hits each.
"It's about the little things, both in baseball and in life, and we talked about that before the game today," Harden added. "We battled a good pitcher today and it came down to one inning. We did the little things right and it turned into something really big. I was excited by the fact that we stayed the course. Ellis didn't have his best stuff today, but he pitched well enough to keep us in the game before Riley came in to close the door for us."
Ridgeland can put more distance between itself and Pickens later this week as the Panthers travel to Jasper on Thursday for Game 2 of the series. The three-game set will conclude back in Rossville on Friday.