An eight-run fourth inning was more than enough breathing room for the Ringgold Tigers on Friday night as they picked up a 10-2 region victory at home over Murray County.
Wyatt Tennant, Daulton Schley and Mason Parker had two hits each. Johnny Camillucci had two RBIs. Holden Tucker tripled and drove in three runs, while Tarver, Schley, Parker and Brayden Broome had one RBI each.
Camillucci got the win on the hill. He pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits. He walked five batters and struck out seven. Owen McWhorter allowed just one hit in two innings of relief. He walked one batter and struck out four.
Ringgold (14-4, 6-0) will continue 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game at LFO.