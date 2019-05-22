The Ringgold Tigers didn't have to look too long or too far away to find their next head baseball coach as longtime assistant and former Ringgold player Drew Walker was officially introduced as the new Tigers' skipper on Wednesday.
Walker has spent the past six seasons as a coach with the Tigers, the last four while also teaching at the school. The announcement came just 48 hours after Brent Tucker stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm.
After four years with the Tigers, Walker was a four-year starter at Armstrong Atlantic and collected Peach Belt All-Conference honors in 2011 and 2012. He was also a part of the Pirates' 2012 Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championship team.
Ringgold Athletic Director Lee Shell said Tucker endorsed Walker for the job about a year ago.
"(Tucker) asked me for a favor that day and said to me then that whenever he stepped down, he wanted Drew to be considered for the job because he thought then that (Drew) was ready," Shell explained. "We sat in his office that day and talked for more than an hour about why he deserved the shot and he was saying the things that I already recognized. Coach Walker knows the game extremely well. Under him, we'll have a very disciplined and well-coached team. We'll be fundamentally sound, especially on defense and we will be able to hit the ball and play small ball.
"Coach Tucker layed down a great foundation for Drew to build on. Once we learned of Coach Tucker's decision step down, our meeting to hire Drew was a very short one and we received school board approval within five minutes. I think the Superintendent and the Board of Education just felt that comfortable with Drew because they know him."
Walker said he was excited for the opportunity, calling it the moment "very surreal and humbling."
"I know about the traditions here, having played here myself and having grown up in this area," he said. "For Coach Tucker to have referred me for this position means a lot. He's been a mentor to me. He brings a lot of passion to coaching and to the game and with the character ethic that he instills everyday in himself and in his players, he's truly a servant leader.
"Kids these days learn from seeing things. The kids watched him work and stay consistent. He brought hard work and dedication to this program, so it's extremely humbling to be in that leadership role."
When asked about Ringgold fans could expect from their team on the field, Walker simply said "if it's not broke, don't fix it."
"Since I've been here (as a coach), we've been to the Sweet 16 three times, to the Elite Eight twice and to the Final Four once," he explained. "We're going to try to remain consistent and earn everything that we get - that's going to be our motto.
"We're going to work extremely hard and play extremely hard. We're going to be gritty, fundamental and disciplined. We'll have good approaches at the plate and our kids will be very savvy and understand the positions they are being put into. Preparation instills confidence and we'll be extremely prepared and extremely confident."
Walker and his wife Chelsea, who coaches cheerleading at the high school, are soon expecting their first child.