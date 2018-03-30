The Pickens Dragons came to LaFayette on Friday and finished off a 3-0 sweep of the Ramblers by taking both ends of a doubleheader.
Pickens 6, LaFayette 3
In the opener, Pickens led 6-0 going into the bottom of the seventh when LaFayette began to make things interesting. The Ramblers scored three times in their final at-bat, but the rally attempt would fall short.
The first 10 batters for LaFayette were retired before Blake Mann broke up the perfect game bid with a fourth-inning double. The Ramblers also left runners on the corners in the fifth.
Hits by Jack Martin and Colton Lane, plus three walks, helped account for the runs in the final frame.
Blake Guffey and Davis Richardson both reached base twice in the game as both had a single and drew a walk. John James started on the mound for the Orange-and-Black, striking out three in five innings. Richardson fanned three in two innings of relief.
Pickens 11, LaFayette 1
There was significantly less to speak of for the home team in the nightcap. Mann scored without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the first to stake the hosts to a 1-0 lead, but the Dragons (12-7, 7-2) would dent the scoring column for 11 unanswered runs the rest of the way, including back-to-back solo homers in the sixth.
Blake Guffey took the loss for LaFayette, who did not have any base runners after the first inning.
LaFayette (4-14, 3-6) will start a three-game series with Ridgeland on Tuesday. They will host the Panthers at 5:30 p.m. before a doubleheader in Rossville next Friday.