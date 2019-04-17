A pair of runs by the Pickens Dragons in the top of the fifth inning proved to be the only runs of the evening in a 2-0 victory at LaFayette in Game 1 of a three-game Region 6-AAAA series.
Both teams had just four hits in the game. Blake Mann had two hits for the Ramblers, including a double. Blake Guffey also had a double, while Andrew Pendergrass added a single.
John James pitched all seven innings for LaFayette. He allowed the two earned runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
LaFayette (5-17, 2-14) will close out the season at Pickens on Friday with a doubleheader that starts at 5:30 p.m.