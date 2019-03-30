The Heritage Generals would open up a 6-0 lead after two innings on Saturday, but their defense would let them down as they committed eight errors in a 17-10 loss to East Hamilton in a game in Boynton.
The Hurricanes' comeback begin in earnest with a seven-run fourth inning and they would take the lead for good after putting up five runs in the top of the sixth.
Nolan Letzgus went 4-for-5 with a double, a homerun, two RBIs and four runs scored in the loss. Alex Mixon had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Nick Hanson had two doubles and one RBI.
Walker Sprueill had a pair of hits and an RBI, as did Cade Kiniry, while Dylan Bryan also picked up one RBI.
Heritage used four pitchers on the afternoon with starter Dakota Bandy taking the loss. Bandy pitched four innings and allowed nine runs, although only two of the runs were earned. He allowed five hits and one walk and struck out four batters.
Heritage (9-10) will open up a three-game Region 6-AAAA series with Gilmer on Tuesday afternoon in Ellijay.