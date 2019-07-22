The Heritage High School baseball team has bolstered its ranks with the hiring of David Dinger as an assistant coach.
Dinger, an alum of Lookout Valley High School (Class of 1983), spent one year coaching at Boyd-Buchanan before returning to his alma mater. While back at Lookout Valley, Dinger added to an already-rich baseball tradition and helped the Jackets earn a reputation as one of the top small school programs in city of Chattanooga and throughout the state of Tennessee.
Dinger won over 500 games, captured nine district titles and made four state playoff appearances with the Jackets before stepping down in 2011. He also coached the school’s softball team and was a coach on the football staff, including three stints as head football coach, most recently during the 2018 season.
“When you’ve been at the same place for 30 years and you only live a mile away from work, you’re kind of used to everything,” he said. “But it’s been really fun this summer. I’ve known (Heritage head coach) Eric (Beagles) for a long time and I look forward to working with him.
“I’ve been out of baseball for a while, but I’m anxious to get back into it. Eric and I agree on a lot of things, baseball-wise, and I think we’ll work well together and I hope it will lead to us winning a lot of games.”
“It’s huge to say the least,” Beagles said. “It’s a huge accomplishment to be able to add him to our program. Even this summer, with what little time we have been able to work together, you see how much experience and teachable knowledge of the game he has. He really communicates well with the kids and he’s already got a great rapport with our players in the short amount of time he’s been here.”
“It’s not often you get to coach with someone that’s been in the game and has more experience than you do, so it’s a great opportunity for me as well because you’re always learning in this game,” Beagles added. “I’ve got to sit down and talk baseball with him several times already and I’m really excited about what he’ll be able to bring to our program.”