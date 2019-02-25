The LFO Warriors finally opened the 2019 baseball season on Monday, but it turned into a night to forget for the Red-and-White.
Hosting Dade County in a non-region game, the Warriors led 6-4 going into the top of the fifth inning, but surrendered seven runs in the frame, two more in the sixth and eight in the top of the seventh as the Wolverines ran away for a 21-7 victory.
Dade County outhit LFO, 11-10, but the Warriors committed eight costly errors compared to just four for the Wolverines.
Riley Mosier started on the hill for LFO, but got no decision. He struck out seven batters in three innings, allowing four earned runs - all coming in the top of the third - on five hits with two walks. Matthew Shields, Isaiah Blackburn, Devan Hinton and Gage Kelley all threw in relief with Shields taking the loss.
Offensively, Carson McCammon, Josh McAfee and Will Carroll all had two hits each. McCammon and Kelley both doubled and drove in a run, while Carroll and Nyko Simpson also had one RBI each in the loss.
The game was the first of seven this week for LFO (0-1), who will be back at home on Tuesday to face Gordon Lee at 5:30 p.m.