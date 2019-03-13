Tyler Crawford's two-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Ridgeland Panthers a 7-6 victory in Game 1 of their three-game Region 6-AAAA series against Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
D.J. Ball opened the eighth inning with a single and Shawn Wilson reached base on a bunt. Tanner Hill would later draw a two-out walk to load the bases before Crawford delivered the final hit of the game.
Crawford also had a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth inning that tied the game for Ridgeland. He finished with two hits and three RBIs. Wilson had three hits and Ball added two hits. Hill had an RBI-double in the first inning, while Riley Harrison delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first.
Ball started the game and threw four innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and five walks with one strikeout. Harrison would get the win in relief. He walked just one batter and fanned five in four hitless innings.
Ridgeland (3-4, 2-2) will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday for Game 2 of the series. They will host the Raiders again on Friday at 5:55 p.m. in the series finale. A ring ceremony to honor the 1959 Rossville state championship baseball team will precede Friday's game at 5 p.m.