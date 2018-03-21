Zach Coots allowed just three hits and struck out four batters in a complete-game victory on Wednesday night as the LFO Warriors kept pace in the Region 6-AAA standings with a 5-1 road win at Coahulla Creek.
The only run Coots allowed in the game was an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth with LFO already holding a 3-0 lead.
The Red-and-White got solo runs in three straight innings. Andrew Brock singled home a run in the top of the third. Jarrett McAfee brought in a run in the fourth and a Colt error led to a run in the fifth.
LFO capped the scoring in the top of the seventh, answering Coahulla Creek's run in the sixth with two of their own. Brock picked up a second RBI on a fielder's choice, while another error allowed the Warriors to score their final run of the night.
McAfee, Bryce Donnahoo and Giovanni Barroso all had hits for the Warriors, while Barroso scored twice.
LFO (10-3, 3-1) will be at home on Thursday to face Haralson County as region play continues. The Rebels (8-6, 3-1) are tied with LFO for third place in the region. LFO will travel to Sonoraville on Friday. Both games will begin at 5:55 p.m.