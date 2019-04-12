Zac Coots allowed just three hits and one walk in a seven-inning complete game on Thursday as the LFO Warriors collected a 6-1 victory over Murray County in Chatsworth.
Coots struck out two batters, while the only run he allowed was unearned. He also helped himself at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Will Carroll also doubled and knocked in a run for the Warriors, while Josh McAfee, Riley Mosier and Peyton Tipton had solo RBIs in the victory.
LFO (5-14, 4-9) is scheduled to play at home on Friday against Sonoraville at 5:55 p.m.