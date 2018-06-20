The Chickamauga Storm went 4-0 this past weekend to claim the 7-year-old Dizzy Dean District 1 championship in Chickamauga.
The Storm defeated Dade County on Friday and took care of both LFO and Whitfield County on Saturday to advance to the finals. There they defeated Boynton, 18-14, on Sunday afternoon to win the title.
In Boynton, Ringgold won its first two games in the 8-year-old tournament, defeating the Rock Spring Mustangs and Chickamauga, to advance to the winners' bracket final.
However, Ringgold would lose to Dade County on Sunday and would fall again later in the day, this time to Summerville, who went on to lose to Dade County in the championship game.
LaFayette picked up a win over Summerville on Friday night, beating Trion on Saturday afternoon and defeating Trion again on Sunday to win the 10-year old tournament championship in Summerville.
And in the 12-year-old tournament in Trenton, Murray County advanced to the championship game, which was slated for Monday night. However, Gordon County, who beat Dade County in Sunday's elimination bracket final, forfeited the title game, which gave Murray County the championship.
State Dizzy Dean tournaments are slated to begin on Friday night.
The 6-year-old sanctioned and invitational tournaments will be played in Powder Springs. The 9-year-old sanctioned tournament will be played in Canton, while North Cherokee will host the 9-year-old invitational tournament.
Boynton (sanctioned only) will host the 11-year-olds, while Rossville (sanctioned only) will play host to the 14-year-olds.
The remainder of the tournaments will begin June 28-29. Boynton will host the sanctioned tournaments for the 8-year-olds and the 12-year-olds, while Rossville is slated to host the 13-year-old sanctioned tournament.