Two games into the 6-AAA portion of their schedule and not only are the Ringgold Tigers still unbeaten in region play, they have yet to surrender a single run.
One day after a shutout of No. 8-ranked Calhoun, No. 7-ranked Ringgold showed absolutely no signs of a letdown as they hung a 15-0, run-rule victory on the Haralson County Rebels Wednesday night in Tallapoosa.
Johnny Camillucci was masterful on the mound, giving up one hit and two walks in the five-inning victory. He finished with six strikeouts.
The offense was paced by a huge night from Wyatt Tennant. Tennant hit a solo homerun in the top of the first inning and launched a grand slam as part of an eight-run third. He finished the day with five RBIs.
Andre Tarver doubled twice, drew two walks and scored three runs. Brayden Broome and Taylor Pease both had two hits, including a double, with one RBI each. Sam Mills picked up two hits for the Tigers, while Camillucci and McCain Mangum had one RBI apiece.
Ringgold (10-3, 2-0) will be back at home on Friday to face Sonoraville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.