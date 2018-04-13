The Ringgold senior class achieved a milestone with its 100th victory on Thursday.
On Friday they produced another memorable moment.
A walk-off three-run homerun by pinch-hitter Johnny Camillucci in the bottom of the sixth inning would give the Tigers a 13-3 home victory over Haralson County and would clinch a fourth consecutive Region 6-AAA championship for the Blue-and-White.
It was the second hit of the game for Camillucci, who entered the game in the bottom of the fifth and promptly delivered a single on the first pitch he saw. It was also his first career round-tripper.
Ringgold took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Daulton Schley RBI and a Nathan Camp solo homerun in the third would increase the lead to 2-0.
Haralson County would tie the game in the top of the fourth as Treylon Shepperd launched a two-run homer, but Ringgold would take control by answering with a five-run fourth inning.
Ringgold would play small ball to perfection in the frame. Wyatt Tennant and Dylan Wright both drew walks with the bases loaded. A run scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Camp and a groundout by Holden Tucker brought in the fourth run before Camp scored on an error to make it 7-2.
The Rebels got a run back on a Luke Cash solo shot in the fifth, only to see Camp answer with another RBI in the bottom of the inning. Then in the sixth, Gavin Hollis delivered an RBI-single and a second run would score on a double play.
But Brayden Broome drew a walk and Tennant delivered a single to set the table for Camillucci's blast. He would find himself at the bottom of a celebratory dogpile at home plate moments later.
Camp got the win on the mound. He went six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits and two walks. He finished with 10 strikeouts and also added two hits and three RBIs at the plate. Schley went 3-for-4, while Hollis and Tennant both had two hits in the win.
Ringgold (23-4, 15-0) will close out the regular season next week. They will play at Sonoraville on Tuesday before Senior Night at home on Thursday against Murray County. They will close out the regular season with a trip to Bremen next Friday and then get set to host the first round of the Class 3A state tournament, which begins on April 26.