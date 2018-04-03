The LFO Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead at Calhoun on Tuesday night as they looked to sweep the season series from the Jackets.
However, Calhoun would respond with seven unanswered runs over the next three innings and picked up a 7-2 victory, extending LFO's losing streak to three games.
LFO scored its runs on four hits and one Calhoun error in the top of the first. Brice Donnahoo led off with a double and would come around on the Jackets' miscue, while a Jackson Herrod RBI-single would bring in Jacob Flanagan.
Calhoun would get one run back in the bottom of the first, but would add three in the second and three more in the third before shutting the Warriors down the rest of the way.
Flanagan, Donnahoo and Andrew Brock had to hit each to account for two-thirds of LFO's nine base knocks. Donnahoo's two hits were doubles.
Riley Mosier gave up seven earned runs on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work. Zach Coots pitched well in relief. He allowed just two hits in 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk.
LFO (12-7, 5-5) will try to right the ship at home on Thursday against Region 6-AAA leader Ringgold before closing out the week at North Murray on Friday. Both games will begin at 5:55 p.m.