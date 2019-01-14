BASEBALL: Caleb Stevens headed to Bryan College for baseball

Yet another member of Ringgold High School’s stellar senior baseball class has made his college plans official prior to the start of the 2019 season.
Catcher Caleb Stevens signed on to join the Bryan College Lions during a ceremony at the high school last week.
“It’s amazing,” Stevens said. “It’s every kid’s dream to keep playing baseball after high school, so I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity.”
Stevens said he attended a prospect camp at the Dayton, Tenn. campus and received an email with an offer from the Lions just a few days later.
“The college is small and has a very homey feeling, which I like,” he explained. “I really like the coaching staff too. They have great attitudes and the way they run their program is very similar to the way Ringgold runs its program, so it should be an easy transition.”
Stevens said he would bring a tireless work ethic to the Lions’ program.
“I try to work hard every single day,” he said. “I try to be the first at practice and the last one to leave. I just love the game and I want to bring that love of the game to Bryan.”
“Caleb is a great teammate and a hard worker,” said Ringgold head coach Brent Tucker. “I know he will take full advantage of this opportunity at Bryan College and continue to grow as a person and a player.”
Stevens said he plans on majoring in secondary education with an emphasis on history. He went on to say that he would one day like to return to high school as a coach and teacher.
The Tigers’ 2019 senior class has already captured three consecutive Region 6-AAA championships and made a run to the Class 3A state Final Four a season ago.