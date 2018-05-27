BASEBALL: Bryce Donnahoo taking blue-collar effort to Bluefield

Tucked away about 90 minutes northeast of Bristol, Tenn., right near the Virginia-West Virginia border sits the small, sleepy town of Bluefield, Va., population 5,444 at last check.
And that’s perfectly fine with LFO’s Bryce Donnahoo.
Donnahoo will soon be making it 5,445 as he recently signed a letter of intent to play college baseball for the Bluefield College Rams, members of the NCCAA and the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“This is a really big day for my baseball career,” he said. “I’ve dreamed about this day since I was a little boy playing T-ball. It’s just always been a dream for me.”
Donnahoo helped a senior-heavy Warrior squad go 17-10 this spring by hitting .345 with three doubles, 18 RBIs and over 30 stolen bases. The centerfielder scored 29 runs and had an on-base percentage of .458.
“Bryce is a big, physical kid that has really grown in the weight room,” LFO head coach Johnny Burch said of the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder. “He’s turned himself into a really solid outfielder. He runs pretty good times and has a pretty decent arm. I don’t think he’s going to get outworked up there. I think they will be pleased with him, certainly from that aspect. He had a good year offensively for us and he’s a solid kid in the classroom.”
Donnahoo said Bluefield felt like home the minute he arrived for a visit.
“The moment I stepped foot in the locker room there at Bluefield, I just fell in love with it,” he explained. “I just like the small campus that it has. I feel like I can fit in there. It’s mainly athletes that go to the school, so you can get to know the coaches more like friends. They are there for you no matter what and I just love it.
“They have two senior outfielders leaving this year and hopefully I can step in and fill an outfield role and help out at the plate.”
Burch said Donnahoo’s tireless work ethic, especially in the weight room, made him a leader for the team.
“He’s a super hard worker that comes from a great family,” the coach continued. “He really set the tone for us back in the fall in the weight room and in our offseason baseball drills. He works hard wherever he is and he’s a high-character kid, in addition to being a really strong student.”
Donnahoo said he was going to college to focus on sports and his studies.
“They’re getting a good kid,” he added. “I’m not going to do anything stupid. It’s just going to be baseball and school.”
He said that he is considering studying both exercise science and sports management.