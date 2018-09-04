Former Gordon Lee Trojan and Mercer Bear pitcher Conard Broom, a 10th-round draft pick of the Cleveland Indians back in June, was promoted to the Class A - Advanced Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats in the Carolina League this past week.
After signing with the Indians, Broom was sent to Rookie Ball in the Arizona League where he pitched in five games. He threw 5.1 innings, recording two saves and had a 1.69 ERA while allowing just one earned run on five hits. He struck out nine batters and walked none, while opposing hitters batted just .250 against him.
Broom went on to pitch 23 innings for the Lake County (Ohio) Captains of the Class A Midwest League, where he went 2-1 with a 1.17 ERA and a pair of saves. He allowed 11 hits and 11 walks - one intentional - but gave up just three hits and fanned 30. Opponents hit just .141 against him.
Interestingly enough, the Hillcats recently had a no-hitter thrown against them by former Ringgold High and Clemson product Matthew Crownover, who performed the feat for the Potomac (Md.) Nationals.