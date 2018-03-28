A marathon night in Bremen ended in heartbreaking fashion for the LFO Warriors on Wednesday night as the Blue Devils scored the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning and escaped with a 3-2 victory.
Brice Donnahoo, Andrew Brock, Matthew Trusley and Nelson Chapman all had two hits for the Warriors, who collected 10 hits on the night. Jackson Herrod had the lone RBI. LFO stranded nine runners for the game.
Riley Mosier pitched seven strong innings for the Red-and-White, but got no decision. He scattered six hits and allowed two runs - one earned run - with four walks and two strikeouts. Zach Coots pitched the final 3.2 innings and took the tough loss. He gave up an earned run on three hits with one strikeout.
Bremen improved to 14-4 overall and 6-1 in Region 6-AAA with the win, while LFO dropped to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in region play. Bremen will play at region leader Ringgold on Friday, while LFO will look to regroup at home against Adairsville.