One set of rings were given out on Tuesday night and those rings stayed in Catoosa County as the Boynton Bombers won the 5U championship after sweeping rival LFO in a best-of-three series.
The Bombers beat the Warriors in Game 1 at the LFO Recreation Fields, 19-11, before capping it off with a 14-2 victory in Game 2.
Teams from Boynton and LFO are also still in the running for the title in the 6U division.
The Boynton Titans (Navy) will face the South Cherokee Indians at 5 p.m. at LFORA for a berth in the finals (Thursday, 5). Meanwhile, LFO’s Warriors have the potential to play twice on Wednesday, starting off with an elimination bracket game at 6:15. Those games will also be played at LFORA.
In the 7U division at LFORA, the Boynton Bombers – the lone remaining local team – will play Wednesday at 6:15 in the elimination bracket finals.
A win would send them to the championship, where they would have to win twice to claim the title. The first game would be at 7:30 on Wednesday with a second game, if necessary, at 6:15 on Thursday.
The Boynton Young Guns will take on the Bradley County (Tenn.) Bombers in an 8U division game at 7:30 Wednesday at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold. The winner will advance to the winners’ bracket final at 7:30. The championship is slated for 6:15 Thursday at LFORA.
Three locals teams are still alive in the 9U division. The LaFayette Rangers and Chickamauga Spartans will square off at 8 p.m. Wednesday at LFORA with the winner moving on to Thursday’s championship (6:30).
The Boynton Young Guns will battle the Dayton (Tenn.) All-Stars at 5 p.m. Wednesday at LFORA in an elimination game. The winner will move on to face the Harrison (Tenn.) Chargers at 6:30 in another elimination bracket matchup.
And in the 10U division, the LaFayette Blue Jays will face the South Cherokee Indians at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jack Mattox with the winner moving on to play at 6:30. The title game will be played at Jack Mattox Thursday at 6:30.
All three local teams - LFO, Rock Spring and Boynton - have been eliminated in the 12U division.