Down 6-4 after four innings at Signal Mountain on Saturday, the Heritage Generals put up eight runs in the top of the fifth inning, and then answered three runs by the Eagles in the bottom of the sixth with three more of their own in the top of the seventh, to claim a 15-9 victory.
The eight runs in the fifth came on four hits, three consecutive walks, an error and a hit batsman. Nick Hanson delivered a two-run single that tied the game, 6-6, and Cade Kiniry later cleared the bases with a three-run, two-out double.
Kiniry and Nolan Letzgus both had doubles as part of three-hit, three-run, three-RBI days. Hanson had two hits and three RBIs. Alex Mixon had two hits and drove in two runs. Dylan Bryan scored twice and knocked in a pair, while Walker Sprueill added one RBI.
Dakota Bandy got the win on the hill. He pitched five innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Caden Snyder threw one-third of an inning of relief before turning it over to Letzgus, who pitched the final 1.2 innings. He surrendered one hit and struck out three batters.
Heritage (13-10) will play a non-region game at Gordon Lee on Monday before beginning a three-game series with LaFayette to close out the week and the regular season schedule in Region 6-AAAA.
The Generals will play on Tuesday at LaFayette, back at home against the Ramblers on Thursday and once again at LaFayette on Friday to close out the series. Game time for all four contests next week is 5:30 p.m.