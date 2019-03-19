The Ringgold Tigers used an enormous fifth inning to power past North Murray, 17-2, in a Region 6-AAA game in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
Ringgold's big inning consisted of nine hits - eight of which were singles - one triple, four walks and one hit batsman. The first eight batters reached base before the first out of the inning was recorded and Wyatt Tennant provided the big blow as he cleared the bases with a three-run triple. Eight of the hits in the inning plated at least one run.
Andre Tarver had a double and also drove in three runs, two of which scored on a homerun in the top of the third inning. Mason Parker had two hits, including a triple, and recorded two RBI's. Holden Tucker doubled and had one RBI. Johnny Camillucci drove in a pair of runs and six other Tigers had at least one RBI.
Tucker was the benefactor of the run support as he gave up just two earned runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He finished with nine strikeouts.
Ringgold (12-4, 4-0) will continue their region slate with a home game on Thursday against Coahulla Creek. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.