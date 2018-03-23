Make it seven wins in a row for the top-ranked Ringgold Tigers.
Class 3A's No. 1 team pounded out 11 hits on Thursday as they overcame an early 2-0 deficit to pick up an 8-2 victory over Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAAA contest in Ringgold.
Dylan Wright, Ty Jones, Gavin Hollis and Andre Tarver all had two hits in the victory. Wright drove in a run, while Tarver's RBI came on a solo home run.
Nathan Camp drove in two for the Tigers, while Daulton Schley, Brayden Broome and Wyatt Tennant had one RBI apiece.
Ringgold trailed 2-0 after the Colts plated two unearned runs in the top of the second inning, but got a run back in the fourth before a five-spot in the fifth blew the game open.
Holden Tucker (2-2) had another solid outing on the mound. He threw six innings of four-hit ball, walking one and striking out seven. Andrew Ghormley work the seventh inning, walking one batter and striking out another.
Ringgold (13-4, 5-0) will look to remain unbeaten in region play when they host the Haralson County Rebels Friday at 5:55 p.m.