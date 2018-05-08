It's been 19 days since the Gordon Lee Trojans last played an official baseball game.
But it sure didn't look like it, especially to the Clinch County Panthers.
After completing the Region 6-A championship series back on April 19, getting a bye in the first round and seeing their playoff opener delayed five extra days because of a legal injunction that temporarily halted play in the Class 1A Public School state playoffs, Gordon Lee finally took the field on Monday and showed virtually no rust at all as they swept the Panthers with a pair of shutout victories.
The Trojans got a one-hitter from senior Austin Thompson in a 10-0 victory in the opener, before freshman righty Jake Poindexter tossed his own one-hitter in the nightcap - a 9-0 Gordon Lee win.
Caleb Hopkins had a solo homer in Game 1, Chris Potter drove in three runs, while Hunter Hodson ripped a two-run triple. Then in the nightcap, Dylan Minghni - seeing his first action since suffering an injury back in February - mashed a three-run homer in the top of the first to stake the Trojans to a lead they would not relinquish. Minghini also doubled in the opener.
With the series win, No. 4-seeded Gordon Lee (22-8) will host the state quarterfinal series on Friday. Their opponent has yet to be determined. No. 5-seeded Charlton County split a doubleheader against No. 12-seeded Taylor County on Monday and a third game will determine that series winner tomorrow. The victory will make the long drive to Chickamauga this weekend.
Check back later for more details on the Trojans' series win.