All-Region baseball teams for Regions 6-AAA and 6-AAAA were announced this week and several players from the Catoosa-Walker County area were selected.
In Region 6-AAA, Ringgold was represented by Nathan Camp, Holden Tucker, Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley, Gavin Hollis, Ty Jones and Wyatt Tennant, while LFO's All-Region selections included Andrew Brock, Zac Coots and Riley Mosier.
In Region 6-AAAA, first-team selections from Heritage included Jonathan Hickman (IF), Luke Grant (OF) and Tripp Church (P), while Ridgeland was represented by Riley Harrison (IF), Dylan Wooten (OF) and Tanner Hill (C).
D.J. Ball and Ellis Johnson were second-team picks for the Panthers, while Alex Coulter earned second-team honors for the Generals.
Honorable mention selections included Blake Bryan, Nolan Letzgus and Josh Gibson of Heritage, Tyler Crawford and Jacob Stephens of Ridgeland and Blake Mann, Ethan Stephenson and A.J. Buck of LaFayette.
Heritage outfielder Lance Dockery was named the Region's Player of the Year, while Heritage's Cole Wilcox was tabbed as the Region's Pitcher of the Year.