For the 17th straight year, Windstone Golf Club in Ringgold will play host to one of the top junior tournaments in the country as the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) will travel to northwestern Georgia to host the Evitt Foundation RTC Junior All-Star on June 3-6.
This year's boys' field features 46 golfers, 14 from the state of Georgia and several others from the Chattanooga area. The field contains players from 13 different states and both Canada and China, while 20 girls will tee it up in Ringgold representing eight different states and the country of Singapore.
The 2019 boys' tournament will include Andrew Garger (Sharpsburg, Ga.), who has two AJGA career top-10 finishes, Bryan Lee (Fairfax, Va.), who won the 2019 AJGA Preview at Chesapeake Bay and Jay Leng, Jr. (La Jolla, Cal.), winner of the 2019 Explore Lompoc Preview in California.
Among the notables in the girls' field are Maggie Ni (Cypress, Tex.), who had three top-10 finishes in 2018 and won the 2018 AJGA Junior All-Star presented by Bryan College Station Sports and Events, Faith Low (Foster City, Cal.), who has two AJGA career top-10 finishes and won the 2019 AJGA Junior All-Star at Windsor (Cal.) and Singapore's Yoko Tai, who won the 2018 Windham Mountain Resort Junior All-Star in New York and who also has two AJGA career top-10 finishes.
Last year, Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga. shot rounds of 65, 69 and 67 to finish at 12-under-par and enjoy a three-shot victory. On the girls' side Kaleiya Romero of San Jose, Cal. finished as the only player under par. Her three-round total of 4-under gave her a seven-shot victory.