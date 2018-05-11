A new breed of cat: Sadie Lane to run cross country at Cleveland State

The Cleveland State Cougars are getting set for their second season in the ever-growing world of college cross country and on Tuesday, they tapped into northwest Georgia to help boost their program.
Ringgold High School track standout Sadie Lane joined the women's cross country roster after signing her letter of intent in front of family and friends at Ringgold High.
Lane said it made her happy to know that she was officially going to be a college athlete.
"I'm just so thankful for all the teammates and coaches that I've had to help me along my journey in track and running," she said. "I'm very excited."
Lane began running with Hershey's track program out of Chattanooga as a fifth grader and has continued to run ever since. During her time as a high school track athlete, Lane ran the 100, 400 and 4x100 meters, plus competed in the long jump, but said she's ready for the challenge of transitioning into a college cross country runner.
"It's going to be a little bit of a shock," she admitted, "but I've run my whole life and I think I'll definitely be able to adjust."
Ringgold High School track coach Houston White said among the many reasons that Lane will be able to make that transition is first and foremost her work ethic.
"She's a tremendous worker and has a desire for success," White explained. "She does a great job at setting goals and putting plans in place. Her dad was a great runner too and they're building a great program up at Cleveland State.
"I know she'll go up there and put the work and time in that's needed to make that transition to longer distance running. She has all the physical tools from the running aspect of it, plus she's very strong mentally, so I think she'll have a good career up there."
Cleveland State track coach David Kyle said he felt confident in his newest recruit.
"I'm just excited to get her," he said. "I think she's going to be a hard worker and she's going to be a vital asset to our team for sure. We've had athletes make the transition (to cross country) before. We had a girl last year who was a softball player and a starting point guard that had never run before, but she turned into a really good runner. We also had a (400 meter) track guy that became a good (distance) runner.
"The biggest thing is that if they are willing to give the effort and work hard, I can get them to the next level and I think that Sadie wants it. Therefore, I think it will happen."
Lane said Kyle was one of the reasons she opted for Cleveland State.
"I really like him,” she added. “He's very supportive and I like that he actually runs with us and is involved with the program. I plan to bring enthusiasm (to the team) and I just want to try and help lead the team the best I can.”
Lane plans to pursue a career in criminal justice.