On The Journey,
Judy Bowman
“A Miracle”
At the beginning, we were ushered into a large auditorium. Rows and rows of blue-upholstered movie theater seats all facing an elevated stage filled with green plants and, at the rear, a wide theater screen. A mist rolled across the stage from an unseen fog machine. I took my seat just as a rock band jogged on stage in jeans and t-shirts. Without introduction, they erupted into song and the crowd immediately stood. Lyrics were projected onto the screen and lights flashed in time to the beat. “Draw me close to you, never let me go…You are my desire, no one else will do.” After fifteen minutes or so, everyone still standing and singing, the lights slowly faded and a young man in jeans and a faded western shirt walked towards a podium, adjusting his wireless microphone. “Amen!” he screamed, and the music stopped. For the next ninety minutes, he outlined (in talking points projected on the screen) how his church, this church we were in, had grown from 30 families to 1400 families in the last 3 years. He was the opening speaker at this conference on church stewardship and planning.
The notes I took were the words he used to explain the growth of his church. I won’t give the name of it here, but think of any of the “verb” church names you’ve seen: gathering, crossing, living, growing, etc. No mention of God or His Son or any of His saints. Just a verb with no object. I was to think back on that grammatical faux pas a bit as his presentation unfolded. He spoke to us of “professional worship” and how a successful preacher “prayed with authority” before his congregation. He stressed the importance of using “the right backline” for “performances” as well as lighting and projection and cell phone apps. He spoke of “worship teams” and the “skill sets” they needed to possess. Everything had to work together seamlessly for a “dynamic worship experience.” People had to feel “connected” and “plugged in.” “Small groups” met weekly to emphasize Sunday’s “talking points.” He showed us how he humbly prayed on stage, head down, palms open, whispering “Father God…” There was more, but I had stopped taking notes.
I realized that what he and I imagined worship to be were very different things. His church model seemed to be built more like a business than a vineyard. It made me uncomfortable because this model is often upheld today. The vocabulary he used sometimes sneaks its way into parish council meetings. Sometimes we think we need to be more like the “verb” churches in order “to keep up with the times.” Stewardship can easily adopt the speech of data analysis and business planning. And I’ve been guilty of that, of seeing my parish as a franchise of some larger corporation.
But then I walk into my church. My beautiful church, filled with the smell of incense and beeswax. I see the statutes of the Saints, reminding me that ordinary people can, by His grace, walk with the angels. The sunlight falls in jewels through the stained glass above. There is an altar here, not a stage, and altar rails, not a fog machine. Above the altar, my Savior hangs on a Cross. Whenever I need to be reminded of what Church is, I look to Him there. On this altar, He becomes my holy food, nourishing me in His Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity. This sublime holiness is beyond any talking points. No amount of artificial fog or light shows can improve on this communion. God has no need of enhancement. Our words here are “adoration” and “transubstantiation.” We sing the Psalms and we reverence suffering and sacrifice. Hardly the skill sets that would attract great numbers. In our worship, we use water and oil and wine and unleavened bread. Ashes mark us all as the sinners we are. We fast. We fail. We go to confession and we try again. We mark each day as a feast of a Saint, to whom we look for inspiration. We embrace the mother of our Lord as our own mother, tender and loving, always pointing us to her Son. We witness a miracle at every Mass. We believe in miracles. We have to. Because we don’t have professional sound systems and our hymns are too old and complicated to sound like Taylor Swift. We’re bad at talking points. We’re made up of sinners, each and every one of us--including me, including every priest, every bishop, every Cardinal, and every Pope. So, it’s a miracle of God that the Catholic Church is still here after 2000 years. I don’t know what we’d do if we depended on a business model for our worship. I just know what Jesus said:
“And I say to you, you are Peter, and upon this rock I will build My Church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” — Matthew 16:18
MaKayla Thomas, North Whitfield Baptist Church
This Sunday Brother JT Sanders preached on how God will take the worst of sinners and transform them by his grace. He also talked about how God is always working behind the scenes in many places at once. God will also use people that are willing to give up what’s important to them for Him. As for upcoming events, we have an ordaining service next Sunday during the evening service. On the 17th we will have the Singing Echoes during the morning service and on the 20th the youth will be meeting at 6:20 pm with the pastor. Be sure to come down to North Whitfield sometime, we would love to have you!
Glenda Smiley, Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church is a wonderful place to serve the Lord and grow in His grace and knowledge. Pastor Flood is a man of God who loves the Lord, the church, and people God has given him to shepherd.
This past Sunday PVBC enjoyed the benefit of the following teachings from the Word of God. In Sunday School, the focus has been on the holiness of God, Isaiah 6. Sunday, the effort was on defining holiness which is difficult and impossible to do, because it is foreign to us, unachievable by us. Purity is an explanation that takes a distant 2nd place. Purity implies no stain, immaculate, and moral perfection. The best meaning discussed is separate, a cut above. God in His holiness transcends everything, exceeds all usual limits. All that would be holy is made only by God!
The morning message taken from Joshua 4, is the event in God’s Word, where the nation of Israel crossed over the Jordan River into the promised land. God parted the river and they crossed on dry land. God instructed Joshua to chose 12 men, one from each tribe, to select a stone from the “middle” of the river bed, bear it on their shoulders, and take it to the shore. This pile of stones was to be a memorial to the people. In the future, it would represent what God had done in fulfilling His Word to the nation. When people would ask what the pile of stones meant, then it would be explained all that God had done. The point is, what memorials are we leaving to the next generation? What are we doing with our lives to point the next generation to God, His goodness, His faithfulness? What will they remember about us and our lives, the God we served or didn’t serve?
The evening messages recently are a study of the book of II Peter. Sunday, we looked at chapter 1:5-15, believed to be one of the most important portions of scripture dealing with believers. Verses 1-4 deal with God’s part in salvation, faith and righteousness, grace and peace, life and godliness, and the divine nature of a believer with salvation. Verses 5-15 deal with man’s part in salvation. These verses speak to what must be added after salvation, the ability given, and the attention that is deserved. Believers are not saved just to be saved. Believers are saved for a purpose. Believers are not to stay babies in Christ, but must grow in Christ (mature). Christian should have a daily walk and practice with the things of Christ. Read His Word, meditate on His Word, read books of faith, and pray. Read, meditate, and apply those things to life and heart. It is not the quantity of our study, but the quality. Have a hunger and a drive to know God Himself, not about Him.
There is so much to learn and to absorb about God. Pleasant Valley Baptist is a traditional, Bible-believing, preaching church where you can learn, grow, mature, and be loved in Christ. In this time, it is not easy to always find a church focused on God, His Son, and the Word. There are many churches, but few continue to be faithful to true preaching, teaching, and feeding God’s people. Many have given themselves over to entertaining the masses failing to feast upon the Word of God. Because people in general have little to no interest in God, churches have compromised their format of worship to fill the pews. Believers need to pray about the place God would have them to serve. Pray God will revive our churches and our nation. What is the reason for attending church? Is it entertainment, a feel-good experience? Or, do you desire to know the Lord, grow and mature, souls saved, and mostly worship the Holy and loving God?
This coming weekend is the time to change our clocks. We will “spring” forward one hour. Change your clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night so you can be sure to be in church on time Sunday morning. If you are out of church, this would be a good time to start attending!
Pray with PVBV for members who are suffering physical issues, trials, spiritual battles. Pray for healing in bodies and souls. Pray for our country and leadership, As a nation, we are desperately in need of revival, pray God will move. Pray for souls to be saved, people renewed, and conviction to fall upon our nation. God is merciful but He is also just. He will not always strive with the sins of America, nor our personal sins. Realize America is made up of “us”. Pray and resist all the evil we find in our midst.
Service times are Sunday School 10 AM, Worship 11 AM, Evening 6 PM with prayer at 5:45 PM. Wednesday Bible Study and Youth are 7 PM. Transportation call 706 537-3633.
You are always welcome at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church!