On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Will Odom, a fourth-grade student in Mr. Crosby's class at Woodstation Elementary School in Catoosa County, won the county's Spelling Bee. He had been looking forward to the competition and put in many hours of studying with his parents. Each elementary school in the county had two participants, and each middle school had three students competing for the title. Will competed against a total of 25 students ranging from 4th through 8th grades. Will goes on to compete in the regional Spelling Bee in March. Woodstation Elementary School is proud of Will Odom. Pictured are Principal Ernie Ellis and Will Odom.
