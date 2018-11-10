Join the staff of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 155th anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series of special programs taking place in and around the city from Nov. 23-25.
155 years ago, months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga area. By the time the smoke cleared, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge, and Ringgold Gap were strewn with the wreckage of war, and the Confederate Army of Tennessee was in full retreat. It was, as one Confederate later wrote, the “Death Knell of the Confederacy.”
Throughout the weekend, the park will offer a variety of special programs marking the anniversary of the battles, including ranger-led hikes and tours on Moccasin Bend, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge and Ringgold Gap. Artillery demonstrations will also take place inside Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain, as well as on Moccasin Bend. The historic Cravens House, on Lookout Mountain, will also be open.
Printed schedules are available at the Chickamauga Battlefield and the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Centers, and a digital schedule, including times and descriptions, is available online at: https://www.nps.gov/chch/chattanooga155.htm
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.