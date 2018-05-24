Athletes, families, friends, teachers and volunteers swarmed all over the two gymnasiums at Ringgold High School on May 17 as students competed in the annual Catoosa County Schools Special Olympics Track and Field Events.
“The event means everything to the students,” said Ringgold High School special education teacher Drew Walker. “You can see the emotion on their faces. And we love hosting it.”
Family members peppered bleachers and cheered their athletes on. After students competed and received their ribbons and posed for numerous pictures, they hung around socializing with one another and with the volunteers.
Many of the 30 student volunteers also volunteer in special education classes, helping with field trips, lunch time and daily routines.