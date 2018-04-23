Ridgeland High School will hold official softball tryouts from May 14-18 each day at 4 p.m. The program will also have workouts on June 12, 19 and 26 at 9 a.m. All players must have a current physical in order to participate in tryouts or workouts.
The team will also holds it annual youth softball camp June 4-5 from 9 a.m.-12 noon each day. The cost is $30 per camper and open to players currently (2017-2018 school year) in third through seventh grade.
For more information, contact Coach Richie Wood at richiewood@walkerschools.org.