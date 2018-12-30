What did people do before social media? If you’re under 30, you may have no idea, but even many people well over that age have a hard time recalling pre-social media socializing.
According to Pew Research (an early 2018 study), 68% of U.S. adults use Facebook. 35% use Instagram, 27% Snapchat and 24% Twitter.
The younger you are, the more likely you’re attached to social media. 80% of the under-50 crowd uses Facebook. 78% of the under-25 crowd uses Snapchat, while only 7% of those over 50 use it. While 55% of people over the age of 50 use Facebook, says the Pew study, only 16% of them use Instagram and 15% use Twitter.
Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat users tend to use other social media sources at high rates, while Facebook users more often stick to just one platform. For instance, 91% of Instagram users also use Facebook, but only 47% of Facebook users use Instagram.
What does all this social media use mean for society? Studies abound and the debate rages. Maybe the best measure is the annual New Year’s Resolution. Spending less time on social media has become the top item on the lists you see online. Young people seem to sense there’s something more to communication and relationships than can be summed up in skyward-pointing thumbs, happy and sad faces, blurbs, pithy sayings and selfies. They feel the self-centeredness, alienation and shallowness of social media. Older people often feel left out and ignored or long for the good old days of sitting around on the front porch chewing the fat with neighbors. The fact that people across the age-range vow to limit their social media use is indication enough of its negative impact on life as it could be lived.
So, a few thoughts from various practitioners of limited social media use…
Put the phone away – completely out of sight – when talking with someone, at mealtime or any other time. To have your phone in your hand as you speak with another person is to say, “I’m just listening to you until something more interesting comes up.”
Set one time to check social media each day.
Try something different. One local couple went on vacation and found a board game called Imaginiff in the cabin they rented and enjoyed a hysterical evening of choosing answers to questions like “Imagine if [choose the name of someone you know] accidentally emitted an unpleasant anti-social noise at a dinner party. What would he/she do? 1) Say nothing and blush brightly, 2) Apologize, 3) Laugh and repeat the offense, 4) Blame the person in the next chair, 5) Try to reproduce the sound by shifting in his/her seat, 6) Carry on as if nothing happened.
Practice starting real conversations by planning a “Question of the Day” – a question you ask people as you encounter them throughout the day. Examples include: Have you ever been to a foreign country, what’s the most interesting job you’ve ever had, do you have any pets, have you ever met a celebrity, do you think you’re a brave person?
Pursue a new interest – a hobby or something you’d like to learn or volunteer somewhere. As the popular saying online goes: Do something so fascinating you’ll forget about your phone.
The statistics and studies are interesting, but the ultimate indicator that social media is a problem is our own concerns about how much of our lives it eats up and what we could be doing with that precious time instead.