LaFayette High School SkillsUSA students have taken special steps to recognize local law enforcement in a special event during which they “cook for a cop.”
“Skills USA is an organization to help prepare students for the workforce.” Diana Nave, a student from Lafayette High explained. “We have competitions from carpentry to cosmetology and everything in between. We also go to leadership events.”
Students grilled 120 hamburgers and 32 hotdogs for local first responders, honoring them with an appreciation lunch beginning at 11:30 at Lafayette High School. This was one of many events that has been held in Walker County for Law enforcement this year. Earlier in the year, Walker County celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, during which several organizations also served lunch and donuts.
“We chose to do Cook for a Cop because the SkillsUSA advisor at our high school is a police officer in Chickamauga.” Nave said. “We wanted to do this to show appreciation for police officers of Walker County. So the SkillsUSA put together this event to show them that.”
SkillsUSA is a partner of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It empowers its members to become workers and leaders in the United States, and is a membership association for middle, high school, and college aged students to prepare for careers in trade and technical service occupations, including the health industry and many other fields.