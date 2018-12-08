Twenty-eight high schools from across Northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Nov. 30. Hundreds of competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta in March.
Contestants placing first or second in their respective categories at the regional event earned a spot in the state competition in 2019. High-school contestants competed in 25 different professional skill categories on the Walker County Campus of GNTC in Rock Spring.
The students who placed at the qualifier are as follows:
Advertising design
First place: Alexandra Almour, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School
Second place: Hannah Alexander, Heritage High School
Third place: Stone Nicholson, Gordon Central High School
Architectural drafting
First place: Norma Solis, Gilmer High School
Second place: Jakob Liggins, Pepperell High School
Third place: Tristan Alverson, Heritage High School
Automotive refinishing
First place: Hunter Forsyth, Cedartown High School
Automotive service technology
First place: Caleb Batcliff, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Second place: Andrew Hollis, Cedartown High School
Third place: Jesse Taff, Rockmart High School
Cabinetmaking
First place: Spencer Youngblood, Cedartown High School
Second place: Dalton Bray, Chattooga High School
Third place: Banks Hathcox, Calhoun High School
Carpentry
First place: Forrest Todd, Gilmer High School
Second place: Emmanual Cornejo, Cedartown High School
Third place: Jonathan Pearson, Model High School
Collision repair technology
First place: Piper Ramirez, Rockmart High School
Second place: Austin Ledbetter, Cherokee High School
Third place: Johnny Angle, Cedartown High School
Cosmetology
First place: Faith Jenkins, Cass High School
Second place: Harmony Shaw, Cedartown High School
Third place: Jessica Forsyth, Adairsville High School
Early childhood education
First place: Jada McGill, Model High School
Second place: Kaitlin Bostick, Coosa High School
Third place: Aspen Burton, Murray County High School
Electrical construction wiring
First place: Cody McNeese, Gordon Central High School
Second place: Steven Vargas, Coosa High School
Third place: Logan Cundiff, Chattooga High School
Esthetics
First place: Estefania Segura, Cass High School
Second place: Reagan Brown, North Murray High School
Third place: Sandra Daniel, Cedartown High School
Extemporaneous speaking
First place: Sasha Melbourne, Cherokee High School
Second place: Kendell Arnold, Cass High School
Third place: Clara Smith, Gilmer High School
First aid/CPR
First place: Emilie Leyssens, Dalton High School
Second place: Courtney Burchfield, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Third place: Ethan Lester, Cedartown High School
Graphic communications
First place: Taylor Harris, Armuchee High School
Job interview
First place: Emma Long, Pickens High School
Second place: Savannah Martin, Cass High School
Third place: Lincoln Puryear, Murray High School
Job skills demonstration A
First place: Payton Goodson, Rockmart High School
Second place: Skyler Nold, Pickens High School
Third place: Luke Crump, Gilmer High School
Job skills demonstration open
First place: Joe Huynh, Dalton High School
Second place: Philena Lewis, Woodland High School
Third place: Alexander Duncan, LaFayette High School
Masonry
First place: Kevin Fraire, Gordon High School
Second place: Devon Bishop, Chattooga High School
Third place: Seth Reed, Ringgold High School
Pin design
First place: Logan Drake, Creekview High School
Second place: Ellen Tyrell, Heritage High School
Third place: Sisly Mann, North Murray High School
Plumbing
First place: Conner Bennett, Adairsville High School
Second place: Oliver Nolasco, Rockmart High School
Third place: Cole Ray, Cedartown High School
Prepared speech
First place: Emely Perez, North Murray County High School
Second place: Evan Holder, Cedartown High School
Third place: Diane Nave, LaFayette High School
Quiz bowl
First place: Floyd County College & Career Academy
Second place: Cherokee High School
Third place: Coosa High School
Technical drafting
First place: Matthew Funderburk, Heritage High School
Second place: Zach Garrett, Pepperell High School
T-Shirt design
First place: Lanie Roland, Cherokee High School
Second place: Byranna Darnell, Gordon Central High School
Third place: Elijah Pehison, Heritage High School
Welding
First place: Tucker Mobbs, Cedartown High School
Second place: Sage Owings, Chattooga High School
Third place: Dakota Roper, Coosa High School
“The competitions went very well this year,” said GNTC SkillsUSA Advisor Missy McClain. “The talent was exceptional this time around, and our high schools in Northwest Georgia will be well represented. 2019 should be a very good year for our area.”
GNTC is known for its prowess on the national stage of SkillsUSA at the collegiate level. This past summer, GNTC sent 17 national qualifiers to the 2018 SkillsUSA National Competition in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Seven of those finished in the top 10 in the nation. In 2017, GNTC’s Ryan Fincher of Cedartown, Ga., won the national championship in the category.
