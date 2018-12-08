Twenty-eight high schools from across Northwest Georgia competed in the SkillsUSA Region 1 Qualifying Competition hosted by Georgia Northwestern Technical College on Nov. 30. Hundreds of competitors represented their schools hoping to qualify for SkillsUSA Georgia being held in Atlanta in March.

Contestants placing first or second in their respective categories at the regional event earned a spot in the state competition in 2019. High-school contestants competed in 25 different professional skill categories on the Walker County Campus of GNTC in Rock Spring.

The students who placed at the qualifier are as follows:

Advertising design

First place: Alexandra Almour, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School

Second place: Hannah Alexander, Heritage High School

Third place: Stone Nicholson, Gordon Central High School

Architectural drafting

First place: Norma Solis, Gilmer High School

Second place: Jakob Liggins, Pepperell High School

Third place: Tristan Alverson, Heritage High School

Automotive refinishing

First place: Hunter Forsyth, Cedartown High School

Automotive service technology

First place: Caleb Batcliff, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy

Second place: Andrew Hollis, Cedartown High School

Third place: Jesse Taff, Rockmart High School

Cabinetmaking

First place: Spencer Youngblood, Cedartown High School

Second place: Dalton Bray, Chattooga High School

Third place: Banks Hathcox, Calhoun High School

Carpentry

First place: Forrest Todd, Gilmer High School

Second place: Emmanual Cornejo, Cedartown High School

Third place: Jonathan Pearson, Model High School

Collision repair technology

First place: Piper Ramirez, Rockmart High School

Second place: Austin Ledbetter, Cherokee High School

Third place: Johnny Angle, Cedartown High School

Cosmetology

First place: Faith Jenkins, Cass High School

Second place: Harmony Shaw, Cedartown High School

Third place: Jessica Forsyth, Adairsville High School

Early childhood education

First place: Jada McGill, Model High School

Second place: Kaitlin Bostick, Coosa High School

Third place: Aspen Burton, Murray County High School

Electrical construction wiring

First place: Cody McNeese, Gordon Central High School

Second place: Steven Vargas, Coosa High School

Third place: Logan Cundiff, Chattooga High School

Esthetics

First place: Estefania Segura, Cass High School

Second place: Reagan Brown, North Murray High School

Third place: Sandra Daniel, Cedartown High School

Extemporaneous speaking

First place: Sasha Melbourne, Cherokee High School

Second place: Kendell Arnold, Cass High School

Third place: Clara Smith, Gilmer High School

First aid/CPR

First place: Emilie Leyssens, Dalton High School

Second place: Courtney Burchfield, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy

Third place: Ethan Lester, Cedartown High School

Graphic communications

First place: Taylor Harris, Armuchee High School

Job interview

First place: Emma Long, Pickens High School

Second place: Savannah Martin, Cass High School

Third place: Lincoln Puryear, Murray High School

Job skills demonstration A

First place: Payton Goodson, Rockmart High School

Second place: Skyler Nold, Pickens High School

Third place: Luke Crump, Gilmer High School

Job skills demonstration open

First place: Joe Huynh, Dalton High School

Second place: Philena Lewis, Woodland High School

Third place: Alexander Duncan, LaFayette High School

Masonry

First place: Kevin Fraire, Gordon High School

Second place: Devon Bishop, Chattooga High School

Third place: Seth Reed, Ringgold High School

Pin design

First place: Logan Drake, Creekview High School

Second place: Ellen Tyrell, Heritage High School

Third place: Sisly Mann, North Murray High School

Plumbing

First place: Conner Bennett, Adairsville High School

Second place: Oliver Nolasco, Rockmart High School

Third place: Cole Ray, Cedartown High School

Prepared speech

First place: Emely Perez, North Murray County High School

Second place: Evan Holder, Cedartown High School

Third place: Diane Nave, LaFayette High School

Quiz bowl

First place: Floyd County College & Career Academy

Second place: Cherokee High School

Third place: Coosa High School

Technical drafting

First place: Matthew Funderburk, Heritage High School

Second place: Zach Garrett, Pepperell High School

T-Shirt design

First place: Lanie Roland, Cherokee High School

Second place: Byranna Darnell, Gordon Central High School

Third place: Elijah Pehison, Heritage High School

Welding

First place: Tucker Mobbs, Cedartown High School

Second place: Sage Owings, Chattooga High School

Third place: Dakota Roper, Coosa High School

“The competitions went very well this year,” said GNTC SkillsUSA Advisor Missy McClain. “The talent was exceptional this time around, and our high schools in Northwest Georgia will be well represented. 2019 should be a very good year for our area.”

GNTC is known for its prowess on the national stage of SkillsUSA at the collegiate level. This past summer, GNTC sent 17 national qualifiers to the 2018 SkillsUSA National Competition in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Seven of those finished in the top 10 in the nation. In 2017, GNTC’s Ryan Fincher of Cedartown, Ga., won the national championship in the category.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 16,402 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,750 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 8,652 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.

Tags