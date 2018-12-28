CHI Memorial Medical Group is pleased to welcome Cindy Simmons, PA-C, to CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Chickamauga.
Simmons earned a master of medical science degree from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Simmons has previous experience in primary care practices in LaFayette and Trenton and in urgent care clinics in Georgia and Tennessee.
She joins Paul Ballinger, PhD, PA-C, at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates-Chickamauga.
The practice is located at 101 Kington Lane, Chickamauga, GA 30707. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Simmons is welcoming new patients and has same-day appointments available. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call 706-375-9400.