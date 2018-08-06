Ringgold authorities had a dangerous encounter with a theft suspect Saturday night, Aug. 4, after a traffic stop related to a stolen tractor-trailer resulted in the suspect attempting to run over officers, police say.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI):
John Raymond Tabor was arrested Aug. 4 on two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by receiving stolen property, interference with government property, driving while license suspended, and driving without a valid CDL license.
Tabor’s bond has been set at $41,000. A hold has also been placed on him by the Marion County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Department.
Ringgold police officers pulled Tabor over in a stolen tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. During the stop, Tabor allegedly rammed the big rig into a Ringgold patrol car with officers standing nearby and tried to flee the scene.
The ruckus led to an officer-involved shooting, which prompted the GBI to take over the investigation.
“Chief Dan Bilbrey requested the GBI to conduct an officer-involved use of force investigation from an incident that occurred behind the Cochran’s truck stop,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joe Montgomery via press release. “Preliminary information indicates that Ringgold Police Officer Anthony Thaxton fired several times into a semi tractor-trailer. During the incident, a Ringgold patrol car was hit by the semi tractor-trailer, along with another semi tractor-trailer.
Officials say no one was seriously injured during the incident, but that Tabor was treated for minor injuries before being transported to Catoosa County jail.
The Ringgold patrol car involved in the incident was heavily damaged, reports show.
“The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain district attorney for review,” Agent Montgomery said.