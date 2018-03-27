A Catoosa County residence was recently burglarized by an offender(s) who stole collectibles and a shotgun from the home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened sometime during a two-week period between Feb. 27 and March 9.
Deputies were called out to the 400 bock of Larry Drive in Ringgold a little after 3:30 p.m. on March 9 after the homeowner reported that the house had been ransacked with several items stolen, reports show.
"They went through every room in the house and dumped several drawers out," Deputy Anthony Penson said.
The victim stated she'd been out of town for a bit, and that in addition to the missing property, several other items were found in bags next to the back door.
A double-barrel shotgun, antique clock, two silver tea sets, sander, and other miscellaneous items were stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department at 706-935-2424.