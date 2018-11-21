Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson has issued an arrest warrant for Robert Eric Owenby on two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, following yesterday’s officer-involved shooting incident in Rossville.
Mr. Owenby is described as follows a white male, 45, 5'8", 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Mr. Owenby by calling 911 if you see him or going to its website at www.walkerso.com to submit anonymous tips.