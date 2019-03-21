Walker arrests badge

Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for March 11-17:

Adams, Nicholas Samuel, w/m, 19, driving on suspended, tag light requirement

Adcock, Mark Thomas, w/m, 43, failure to appear (m)

Alexander, Michael Allen, w/m, 46, failure to appear (m) (x2)

Ash, Donald Gene, w/m, 59, knowingly driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, driving on suspended license, no insurance

Avans, Bryan Johnathan, w/m, 37, hold for other agency

Benitez, Richard Zavier, 52, hold for other agency

Brogdon, Kevin Leon, w/m, 29, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass

Bryant, Larry Ray, w/m, 35, DUI, wrong class of license, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane

Bryant, Savannah Cheyenne, w/f, 18, possession of meth

Burks, Shaquille Monique, b/f, 25, revoked license, speeding

Burnette, Tony Alan, w/m, 40, probation violation (m)

Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, w/m, 39, disorderly conduct

Chastain, Chasity Michelle, w/f, 23, probation violation (m)

Colbert, Eric Dekeith, w/m, 50, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz

Cole, Kevin Justin, w/m, 31, DUI – less safe

Coppinger, Loren Jade, w/f, 28, failure to appear (m)(x2)

Cordell, James Clay, w/m, 22, probation violation (m)

Craft, Donald Raymond, w/m, 30, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, reckless driving

Curtis, Jacob Ryan, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m), failure to appear (f)

Dillard, Penny Michelle, w/f, 38, failure to appear (m)

Doolittle, Calvin Lee, w/m, 59, DUI, open container, traffic control device, failed to yield

Foster, Jackie Jerome, 40, probation violation (f), obstruction of law enforcement (x3)

Gilbreath, Justin Lee, w/m, 28, failure to maintain lane, possession of schedule II substance, possession of schedule IV substance, drugs to be kept in original container

Hall, Darren Scott, w/m, 19, hold for court

Harvey, Mary Lois, w/f, 32, possession of meth

Henegar, David Lamar, w/m, 42, probation violation (f)

Henegar, Jalene, w/f, 29, bringing stolen property into state, possession of meth, driving on suspended license

Holcomb, Sarah Morris, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Hullender, Dale Wesley, w/m, 61, no insurance, knowingly driving on suspended registration

Jones, Mallory Elizabeth, w/f, 31, battery, criminal trespass

Jones, Rhonda Ann, w/f, 49, probation violation (m)

Kelly, Amber Rose, w/f, 18, cruelty to children – 1st degree (x2), cruelty to children – 3rd degree (x3), battery – family violencce, simple battery – family violence

Keys, Ann Elizabeth, w/f, 18, battery, false imprisonment

Kirby, Rebecca Robin, w/f, 60, possession of marijuana more than an oz. (f), purchase, possess, distribute or sale of marijuana

Kirby, Robert Michael, w/m, 52, possession of marijuana more than an oz (f), purchase, possess, distribute or sale marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substance

Knox, Quintavious Dajuan, b/m, 17, disrupting public school

Kolwick, Matthew Bryan, w/m, 30, probation violation (f)

Logan, William, w/m, 56, DUI – less safe

Mabala, Michael Kuupio, w/m, 35, probation violation (m)

Minnis, Joseph Kennedy, w/m, 31, theft by shoplifting

Monroe, Alex Michael, w/m, 29, failure to appear (m)

Moore, Robert Allen, w/m, 25, public drunk, simple battery – family violence

Morgan, Bradley Eugene, w/m, 38, driving on suspended

Morgan Jr, Joseph Dennis, w/m, 33, probation violation (f)

Murphy, Dante Cameron, w/m, 19, probation violation (f)

Neal, Rachel Michelle, w/f, 42, DUI refusal, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth, possession of schedule IV, possession of heroin, driving w/o license on person, failure to maintain lane

Nester, Ashton Aleesha, w/f, 27, driving while license withdrawn, open container violation

Page, William Sims, w/m, 33, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz

Peyton, Justin Ray, w/m, 24, terroristic threats and acts

Pham, Andrew, a/m, 21, financial transaction card theft (x2), entering auto with intent to commit theft (x3), financial transaction card fraud (x2)

Prince, Joseph Frank, w/m, 34, aggravated assault – family violence, terroristic threats and acts (x2)

Rivera, Rolando, b/m, 36, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession and use of drug related objects

Rogers Jr, John Edward, w/m, 33, violation of drug court

Rose, Lola Michelle, w/f, 43, possession of meth

Royal, Carlie Shai, w/f, 21, probation violation (f)

Sengsouk, Austin Phillip, a/m, 19, financial transaction card theft (x2), entering auto with intent to commit theft (x3), financial transaction card fraud (x2)

Silvers, Christopher Lee, w/m, 30, violation of temporary protective order, disorderly conduct, possession of schedule II substance, drugs to be kept in original container

Smith, Ashley Morgan, w/f, 28, hold for court

Smith, Paul Anthony, w/m, 38, driving on suspended license, false report

Snider, Robert Matthew, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m)

Styles, Mickey Lewis, w/m, 56, aggravated assault

Tatum, Audra Hunter, w/f, 35, failure to appear (m)

Trammel, Nicholas Loyd, w/m, 36, hold for other agency

Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, w/f, 39, giving false name, address or date of birth, theft by shoplifting (m)

Underwood, Christopher Gale, w/m, 46, failure to appear – (m)

Walker, Avery Jameson, w/m, 20, simple battery – family violence x3, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass

Wallin, Dannie Ray, w/m, 60, simple battery – family violence, cruelty to children-3rd degree

Wallin, Jeffery Wayne, w/m, 42, violation of family violence protection order

Walston, Easton River, w/m, 19, failure to appear (m)

Webb, Bruce Malachi, w/m, 24, theft by taking (m)

Wellborn, Amanda Lynn, w/f, 32, probation (f)

Wofford, Kevin Darnez, b/m, 30, hold for court

Woodward, Terry Randall, w/m, 33, possession of meth

Wright, Abigail Deeyonne, w/f, 26, DUI – less safe

Tags