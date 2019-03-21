Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for March 11-17:
Adams, Nicholas Samuel, w/m, 19, driving on suspended, tag light requirement
Adcock, Mark Thomas, w/m, 43, failure to appear (m)
Alexander, Michael Allen, w/m, 46, failure to appear (m) (x2)
Ash, Donald Gene, w/m, 59, knowingly driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, driving on suspended license, no insurance
Avans, Bryan Johnathan, w/m, 37, hold for other agency
Benitez, Richard Zavier, 52, hold for other agency
Brogdon, Kevin Leon, w/m, 29, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass
Bryant, Larry Ray, w/m, 35, DUI, wrong class of license, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane
Bryant, Savannah Cheyenne, w/f, 18, possession of meth
Burks, Shaquille Monique, b/f, 25, revoked license, speeding
Burnette, Tony Alan, w/m, 40, probation violation (m)
Campbell, Grifton Nicholas, w/m, 39, disorderly conduct
Chastain, Chasity Michelle, w/f, 23, probation violation (m)
Colbert, Eric Dekeith, w/m, 50, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Cole, Kevin Justin, w/m, 31, DUI – less safe
Coppinger, Loren Jade, w/f, 28, failure to appear (m)(x2)
Cordell, James Clay, w/m, 22, probation violation (m)
Craft, Donald Raymond, w/m, 30, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, reckless driving
Curtis, Jacob Ryan, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m), failure to appear (f)
Dillard, Penny Michelle, w/f, 38, failure to appear (m)
Doolittle, Calvin Lee, w/m, 59, DUI, open container, traffic control device, failed to yield
Foster, Jackie Jerome, 40, probation violation (f), obstruction of law enforcement (x3)
Gilbreath, Justin Lee, w/m, 28, failure to maintain lane, possession of schedule II substance, possession of schedule IV substance, drugs to be kept in original container
Hall, Darren Scott, w/m, 19, hold for court
Harvey, Mary Lois, w/f, 32, possession of meth
Henegar, David Lamar, w/m, 42, probation violation (f)
Henegar, Jalene, w/f, 29, bringing stolen property into state, possession of meth, driving on suspended license
Holcomb, Sarah Morris, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Hullender, Dale Wesley, w/m, 61, no insurance, knowingly driving on suspended registration
Jones, Mallory Elizabeth, w/f, 31, battery, criminal trespass
Jones, Rhonda Ann, w/f, 49, probation violation (m)
Kelly, Amber Rose, w/f, 18, cruelty to children – 1st degree (x2), cruelty to children – 3rd degree (x3), battery – family violencce, simple battery – family violence
Keys, Ann Elizabeth, w/f, 18, battery, false imprisonment
Kirby, Rebecca Robin, w/f, 60, possession of marijuana more than an oz. (f), purchase, possess, distribute or sale of marijuana
Kirby, Robert Michael, w/m, 52, possession of marijuana more than an oz (f), purchase, possess, distribute or sale marijuana, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substance
Knox, Quintavious Dajuan, b/m, 17, disrupting public school
Kolwick, Matthew Bryan, w/m, 30, probation violation (f)
Logan, William, w/m, 56, DUI – less safe
Mabala, Michael Kuupio, w/m, 35, probation violation (m)
Minnis, Joseph Kennedy, w/m, 31, theft by shoplifting
Monroe, Alex Michael, w/m, 29, failure to appear (m)
Moore, Robert Allen, w/m, 25, public drunk, simple battery – family violence
Morgan, Bradley Eugene, w/m, 38, driving on suspended
Morgan Jr, Joseph Dennis, w/m, 33, probation violation (f)
Murphy, Dante Cameron, w/m, 19, probation violation (f)
Neal, Rachel Michelle, w/f, 42, DUI refusal, possession of drug related objects, possession of meth, possession of schedule IV, possession of heroin, driving w/o license on person, failure to maintain lane
Nester, Ashton Aleesha, w/f, 27, driving while license withdrawn, open container violation
Page, William Sims, w/m, 33, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Peyton, Justin Ray, w/m, 24, terroristic threats and acts
Pham, Andrew, a/m, 21, financial transaction card theft (x2), entering auto with intent to commit theft (x3), financial transaction card fraud (x2)
Prince, Joseph Frank, w/m, 34, aggravated assault – family violence, terroristic threats and acts (x2)
Rivera, Rolando, b/m, 36, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, possession and use of drug related objects
Rogers Jr, John Edward, w/m, 33, violation of drug court
Rose, Lola Michelle, w/f, 43, possession of meth
Royal, Carlie Shai, w/f, 21, probation violation (f)
Sengsouk, Austin Phillip, a/m, 19, financial transaction card theft (x2), entering auto with intent to commit theft (x3), financial transaction card fraud (x2)
Silvers, Christopher Lee, w/m, 30, violation of temporary protective order, disorderly conduct, possession of schedule II substance, drugs to be kept in original container
Smith, Ashley Morgan, w/f, 28, hold for court
Smith, Paul Anthony, w/m, 38, driving on suspended license, false report
Snider, Robert Matthew, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m)
Styles, Mickey Lewis, w/m, 56, aggravated assault
Tatum, Audra Hunter, w/f, 35, failure to appear (m)
Trammel, Nicholas Loyd, w/m, 36, hold for other agency
Tucker, Elizabeth Nicole, w/f, 39, giving false name, address or date of birth, theft by shoplifting (m)
Underwood, Christopher Gale, w/m, 46, failure to appear – (m)
Walker, Avery Jameson, w/m, 20, simple battery – family violence x3, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, criminal trespass
Wallin, Dannie Ray, w/m, 60, simple battery – family violence, cruelty to children-3rd degree
Wallin, Jeffery Wayne, w/m, 42, violation of family violence protection order
Walston, Easton River, w/m, 19, failure to appear (m)
Webb, Bruce Malachi, w/m, 24, theft by taking (m)
Wellborn, Amanda Lynn, w/f, 32, probation (f)
Wofford, Kevin Darnez, b/m, 30, hold for court
Woodward, Terry Randall, w/m, 33, possession of meth
Wright, Abigail Deeyonne, w/f, 26, DUI – less safe