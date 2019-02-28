Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 18-24:
Adkins, Pamela Jean, w/f, 47, possession of meth, headlight requirements, drug related objects
Allen, Heather Michelle, w/f, 32, return from court
Baker, Corey Decedric, b/m, 46, disorderly conduct
Barnes, Jeremy Steven, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m) 2x
Barton, Jennifer Elaine, w/f, 46, disorderly conduct
Baxter, Kerry Sheree, w/f, 23, criminal trespass
Beard, John Robert, w/m, 32, probation violation (m)
Blaylock, Daniel Arthur, w/m, 35, failure to appear (m)
Bright, Amy Darlene, w/f, 45, theft by taking (m)
Buchanan, Stephanie Renee, w/f, 41, aggravated assault, hijacking of motor vehicle, armed robbery
Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, w/m, 45, disorderly conduct
Callaham Jr, Eugene, b/m, 32, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of road, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone, failure to obey stop sign, driving on suspended license
Campbell, Daniel Issac, w/m, 39, hold for other agency
Campbell, Richard Lee, w/m, 39, simple battery – family violence
Campbell, Tiffany Starr, w/f, 27, theft by deception (m)
Carter, Kimberlee Allman, w/f, 37, probation violation (f)
Casteel, Austin Lamar, w/m, 20, violation of family violence order (m)
Coulter, Renae Diana, w/f, 69, possession of meth, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana w/ intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects
Crowder, Jessica Marie, w/f, 24, failure to appear – felony
Eaker, John Tyler, w/m, 33, possession of meth
Edwards, Tracey Laine, w/f, 53, battery – family violence
Ellison, Joseph Alexander, w/m, 22, failure to appear (m)
Evans, Andrea Cornette, w/f, 46, DUI – less safe, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Evans, Carl Andrew, b/m, 52, driving on suspended license, lighted headlights / other lights required ½ before sunset, and after sunrise
Fitch, Jacobia Desire, b/f, 26, disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice
Floyd, Terry Jerome, w/m, 40, hold for court
Foster, Infiniti Jade, b/f, 17, possession of marijuana less than oz
Green, Coy Tyler, w/m, 26, possession of meth, probation violation (f)
Grime, Joseph Charles, w/m, 48, theft by taking (f), failure to appear (m)
Guffey, Damon Scott, w/m, 26, aggravated assault, hijacking of motor vehicle, armed robbery, violation of parole, failure to appear – (m)
Hardeman, Samantha Allison, w/f, 34, possession of schedule IV, DUI, obstruction of law enforcement x2, possession of firearm , possession of marijuana less than oz
Heath, Brandy Leann, w/f, 26, probation violation (f)
Herndon, Kristopher Thomas, b/m, 28, driving on suspended license, no insurance, open container
Herrera, Meagan Allana, w/f, 23, failure to appear (f)
Irwin, Donna Jeanene, w/f, 49, probation violation (f)
James, Joshua Chance, w/m, 24, probation violation (f)
Jenkins, Anthony Kellso, w/m, 26, criminal attempted robbery
Jenkins, Paul Anthony, w/m, 51, criminal attempted robbery
Johnson, Destiny Gage, w/f, 22, theft by shoplifting (m) x2
Jones, Brad Lee, w/m, 33, suspended license, expired license plate, taillight requirements
Justice, Douglas Lance, w/m, 37, failure to appear (m)
Kellet Jr, Charles Marshall, w/m, 47, hold for court
Lay, Stephen Kyle, w/m, 31, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement
McDowell, Sandra Faye, w/f, 42, probation violation (f)
Moore, Robert Shawn, w/m, 45, violation of parole
Nation, Dakota Brock, w/m, 22, hold for court
Nelson, Jonathan Dave, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m)
Parker, Cheyenne Rose, w/f, 22, possession of schedule I or II substance w/intent to distribute, possession of schedule III, IV, or V substance w/ intent to distribute, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substance
Penson, James Edward, w/m, 47, hold for court
Peterson, Robert Ashley, w/m, 49, probation violation (f)
Peterson, Taylor Lynn, w/m, 27, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding, open container, DUI
Pottier, Elizabeth Mae, w/f, 26, probation violation (f)
Pursley, Jerry Lamar, w/m, 53, failure to appear (m), driving while license or suspended-1st offense
Roberts, Tyler Lebron, b/m, 26, driving while unlicensed
Robinson, Jeremy Jerrod, b/m, 36, theft by receiving stolen property (f)
Roden, Christopher Lynn, w/m, 31, possession of meth, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects
Scoggins, Erbie Thomas, w/m, 30, unlawful to obstruct, resist, impede, or interfere with person
Shropshire, Sedrick Sharell, b/m, 38, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than oz.
Siharath, Gavin Deforest, w/m, 21, failure to appear (m)
Skinner, Jordan Leighanne, w/f, 27, theft by conversion
Slater, Eric Neil, w/m, 35, hold for transport
Slayton, Kelby Christopher, w/m, 22, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain land, driving on wrong side
Sloan, Anthony Truman, w/m, 37, possession of meth, aggravated stalking, burglary, obstruction of law enforcement, probation violation (m), failure to appear (m)
Smith, Phillip Dale, w/m, 39, hold for transport
Vaughn, Timothy William, w/m, 31, possession of meth
Walcott, Bill Evan, w/m, 35, driving on suspended, taillight requirements
Wallin, Timothy James, w/m, 42, shoplifting (m)
Watkins, Brenden Davidson, w/m, 20, DUI-drugs, improper backing
Webb, Kyra Marie, w/f, 18, furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol under the age of 21
Williams, James Ronald, b/m, 38, failure to appear (m)
Williams, Jermaine Debarge, b/m, 32, aggravated stalking, violate family violence order
Windham, Cindy Evonne, w/f, 48, shoplifting (m)