Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 18-24:

Adkins, Pamela Jean, w/f, 47, possession of meth, headlight requirements, drug related objects

Allen, Heather Michelle, w/f, 32, return from court

Baker, Corey Decedric, b/m, 46, disorderly conduct

Barnes, Jeremy Steven, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m) 2x

Barton, Jennifer Elaine, w/f, 46, disorderly conduct

Baxter, Kerry Sheree, w/f, 23, criminal trespass

Beard, John Robert, w/m, 32, probation violation (m)

Blaylock, Daniel Arthur, w/m, 35, failure to appear (m)

Bright, Amy Darlene, w/f, 45, theft by taking (m)

Buchanan, Stephanie Renee, w/f, 41, aggravated assault, hijacking of motor vehicle, armed robbery

Burnham, Kenneth Wesley, w/m, 45, disorderly conduct

Callaham Jr, Eugene, b/m, 32, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of road, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone, failure to obey stop sign, driving on suspended license

Campbell, Daniel Issac, w/m, 39, hold for other agency

Campbell, Richard Lee, w/m, 39, simple battery – family violence

Campbell, Tiffany Starr, w/f, 27, theft by deception (m)

Carter, Kimberlee Allman, w/f, 37, probation violation (f)

Casteel, Austin Lamar, w/m, 20, violation of family violence order (m)

Coulter, Renae Diana, w/f, 69, possession of meth, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana w/ intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects

Crowder, Jessica Marie, w/f, 24, failure to appear – felony

Eaker, John Tyler, w/m, 33, possession of meth

Edwards, Tracey Laine, w/f, 53, battery – family violence

Ellison, Joseph Alexander, w/m, 22, failure to appear (m)

Evans, Andrea Cornette, w/f, 46, DUI – less safe, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense

Evans, Carl Andrew, b/m, 52, driving on suspended license, lighted headlights / other lights required ½ before sunset, and after sunrise

Fitch, Jacobia Desire, b/f, 26, disorderly conduct, fugitive from justice

Floyd, Terry Jerome, w/m, 40, hold for court

Foster, Infiniti Jade, b/f, 17, possession of marijuana less than oz

Green, Coy Tyler, w/m, 26, possession of meth, probation violation (f)

Grime, Joseph Charles, w/m, 48, theft by taking (f), failure to appear (m)

Guffey, Damon Scott, w/m, 26, aggravated assault, hijacking of motor vehicle, armed robbery, violation of parole, failure to appear – (m)

Hardeman, Samantha Allison, w/f, 34, possession of schedule IV, DUI, obstruction of law enforcement x2, possession of firearm , possession of marijuana less than oz

Heath, Brandy Leann, w/f, 26, probation violation (f)

Herndon, Kristopher Thomas, b/m, 28, driving on suspended license, no insurance, open container

Herrera, Meagan Allana, w/f, 23, failure to appear (f)

Irwin, Donna Jeanene, w/f, 49, probation violation (f)

James, Joshua Chance, w/m, 24, probation violation (f)

Jenkins, Anthony Kellso, w/m, 26, criminal attempted robbery

Jenkins, Paul Anthony, w/m, 51, criminal attempted robbery

Johnson, Destiny Gage, w/f, 22, theft by shoplifting (m) x2

Jones, Brad Lee, w/m, 33, suspended license, expired license plate, taillight requirements

Justice, Douglas Lance, w/m, 37, failure to appear (m)

Kellet Jr, Charles Marshall, w/m, 47, hold for court

Lay, Stephen Kyle, w/m, 31, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement

McDowell, Sandra Faye, w/f, 42, probation violation (f)

Moore, Robert Shawn, w/m, 45, violation of parole

Nation, Dakota Brock, w/m, 22, hold for court

Nelson, Jonathan Dave, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m)

Parker, Cheyenne Rose, w/f, 22, possession of schedule I or II substance w/intent to distribute, possession of schedule III, IV, or V substance w/ intent to distribute, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substance

Penson, James Edward, w/m, 47, hold for court

Peterson, Robert Ashley, w/m, 49, probation violation (f)

Peterson, Taylor Lynn, w/m, 27, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, speeding, open container, DUI

Pottier, Elizabeth Mae, w/f, 26, probation violation (f)

Pursley, Jerry Lamar, w/m, 53, failure to appear (m), driving while license or suspended-1st offense

Roberts, Tyler Lebron, b/m, 26, driving while unlicensed

Robinson, Jeremy Jerrod, b/m, 36, theft by receiving stolen property (f)

Roden, Christopher Lynn, w/m, 31, possession of meth, possession of meth w/ intent, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects

Scoggins, Erbie Thomas, w/m, 30, unlawful to obstruct, resist, impede, or interfere with person

Shropshire, Sedrick Sharell, b/m, 38, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than oz.

Siharath, Gavin Deforest, w/m, 21, failure to appear (m)

Skinner, Jordan Leighanne, w/f, 27, theft by conversion

Slater, Eric Neil, w/m, 35, hold for transport

Slayton, Kelby Christopher, w/m, 22, DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain land, driving on wrong side

Sloan, Anthony Truman, w/m, 37, possession of meth, aggravated stalking, burglary, obstruction of law enforcement, probation violation (m), failure to appear (m)

Smith, Phillip Dale, w/m, 39, hold for transport

Vaughn, Timothy William, w/m, 31, possession of meth

Walcott, Bill Evan, w/m, 35, driving on suspended, taillight requirements

Wallin, Timothy James, w/m, 42, shoplifting (m)

Watkins, Brenden Davidson, w/m, 20, DUI-drugs, improper backing

Webb, Kyra Marie, w/f, 18, furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcohol under the age of 21

Williams, James Ronald, b/m, 38, failure to appear (m)

Williams, Jermaine Debarge, b/m, 32, aggravated stalking, violate family violence order

Windham, Cindy Evonne, w/f, 48, shoplifting (m)

Dee Decker is editorial assistant and reporter for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga, and for the Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

