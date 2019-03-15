Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for March 4-10:
Adams, Lachrisha Natae, w/f, 30, possession of meth, possession of schedule iv, sale, distribution of possession of dangerous drug
Bates, Misty Dawn, w/f, 39, disorderly conduct
Bellah, Gregg Shannon, w/m, 42, possession of meth
Boothe, Joesph Randall, w/m, 43, probation violation
Boyd, Ramon Swavey, b/m, 18, driving while unlicensed
Bradley, Sharla Rachelle, w/f, 34, failure to appear (m), possession of meth, possession of marijuama less than 1 oz, possession of drug related objects
Breedwell, Dustin Adam, w/m, 23, possession of meth
Brogdon, Kevin Leon, w/m, 29, terroristic threats and acts
Broome, Alexis Elizabeth, w/f, 22, disorderly conduct
Brown, Terrance Leann, w/f, 38, possession of meth, seat belt violation
Brown, Wendy Michelle, w/f, 34, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Bryson, Terrance Jacob, w/m, 20, theft by taking (m)
Burson, Robert Lee, w/m, 34, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, incest
Buxmann, Vance Alexander, w/m, 31, possession of schedule II substance, drugs to be kept in original container
Carrington, Emily Ann, w/f, 36, failure to appear (m)
Coffman, Joseph Lee, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m) x2
Coffman, Toby Tyler, w/m, 28, criminal trespass
Crawley, Abigail Carmia-Brooke, w/f, 18, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Crowder, Jacob Allen, w/m, 18, furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverage by person under 21
Dean, Mindy Ann, w/f, 39, criminal trespass
Dean, Tommie Lewis, b/m, 41, fleeing/attempting to elude police
Denton, James Clinton, w/m, 47, possession of marijuana less that 1 oz.
Douglas, Cecil Woodard, w/m, 39, aggravated assault
Douglas, Dana Marie, w/f, 43, battery, cruelty to children-3rd degree
Durden, Thomas Richard, w/m, 57, probation violation (m)
Elliott, Bobby Wayne, w/m, 36, burglary-non forced entry
Elliott, Patrick Allen, w/m, 32, burglary, failure to appear (m)
Everett, Joseph Lee, w/m, 29, failure to appear (m)
Frye, Jager Ethan, w/m, 18, driving without valid license, improper transfer of plate, seat belt violation, no insurance
Garrett, Jessica Suzanne, w/f, 32, reckless conduct
Giles, Joshua David, w/m, 37, driving while unlicensed
Gill, Tyler Lee, w/m, 21, obstruction of law enforcement (m), seat belt violation
Goins, Sabrina Louise, w/f, 48, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by taking (m)
Gonzalez, Isaac Santos, h/m, 28, driving without a valid license
Gordon, John Robert, w/m, 39, possession of meth, tampering with evidence
Green, Joshua Shane, w/m, 28, probation violation (f)
Gunter, Brooke, w/f, 40, driving on suspended license
Harris, Ashley Shane, w/m, 41, public drunk
Hewitt, Taylor Desiree, w/f, 24, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Chapman, Draven Scott, w/m, 19, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., failure to stop at stop sign
Hicks, Rebecca Lee, w/f, 36, hold for court
Hilgen, Paul Dion, w/m, 31, hold for court
Holmes, Christopher Shane, w/m, 33, hold for court
Hughes, Robert Corey, w/m, 29, no insurance, driving on suspended license
Jefferson, Michael Cornell, b/m, 32, hold for court
Kilgore, Mirkey Lee, w/m, 43, battery – family violence
Langston, William Dean, w/m, 28, theft by shoplifting (m)
Lankford, Mark Anthony, w/m, 35, battery – family violence
Lemons, Christian Lee, w/m, 25, terroristic threats
Long, Patricia Ann ,w/f, 65, simple battery
Marsh II, David Junior, b/m, 43, simple battery – family violence
Ashworth, Festus Blane, w/m, 47, driving while license suspended or revoked-1ST offense
Martinez, Javier Francisco, h/m, 53, driving without a valid license
McKeehan, Stacy Lynn, w/f, 34, criminal trespass, burglary forced entry (residence)
Millwood, Austin Lee, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Moates, Amber Chasisty, w/f, 33, theft by shoplifting (m)
Moore, Matthew Darrin, w/m, 18, possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz
Murphy, Gavin Lee, w/m, 19, theft by shoplifting (x2)
Overby, Cari Renee, w/f, 29, driving without valid license
Overby, Matthew Corey, w/m, 31, failure to appear (m)
Palacios, Esteban Jose, w/m, 29, driving on suspended, no tag, no insurance
Pascual, Gabriel Darbin, h/m, 22, driving on suspended license, seat belt violation
Payne, Bryan Alton, w/m, 56, failure to appear (m), obscured or missing license plates, driving on suspended, no proof of insurance, taillight requirements, view obstructed
Pence, Christopher Brian, w/m, 34, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, violation of probation (m), failure to appear (m)
Penson, Travis Brian, w/m, 37, hold for other agency
Reynolds, Heather Michelle, w/f, 46, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Reynolds, Jeremy Ray, w/m, 39, hold for court
Rodregez, Ruloflo, h/m, 33, driving without a valid license
Rollins, Nathaniel Joe, w/m, 37, no insurance, driving on suspended license
Smith, Justin Kelly, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m)
Smith, Terrance Donell, b/m, 31, simple battery
Songer, Lebron Odell, w/m, 24, probation violation (m)
Staton, Savannah Evans, w/f, 19, false report of crime
Stubbs, Jullian Demtrius, b/m, 24, fugitive from justice
Swanney, Donna Marie, w/f, 52, burglary
Taylor, Anna Kaye, w/f, 65, DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Trantham, Alexis Fraizer, w/f, 33, height requirements on fog lights, driving on suspended license, failure to appear (m)
Turner, Tony Neil, w/m, 44, DUI refusal, open container, tail light violation
Walters, Amy Dianne, w/f, 43, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Weathers, Justin Ryan, w/m, 31, aggravated assault
Weaver, Danny Lee, w/m, 42, disorderly conduct
Webb, Merrell Travis, w/m, 46, cruelty to children – 1st degree
Whitmire, Adam Jerome, w/m, 37, simple assault – family violence
Wimberly, Brittany Joanna, w/f, 28, failure to appear (m)
Wooten, Kenneth Wayne, w/m, 57, theft by shoplifting (m)
Worley, Eric Shane, w/m, 40, probation violation (f)
Worley, Jason Samuel, w/m, 38, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects