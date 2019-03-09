Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 25-March 3:
Allen, Dustin Jeffery, w/m, 31, giving false name, dob, or address
Baggett, Justin Gregory, w/m, 30, failure to appear (m), probation violation (m)
Bailey, F.H. Stoney, w/m, 56, probation violation (m)
Bell, Zachary James, w/m, 26, DUI – less safe, disorderly conduct
Botts, Bryan Andrew, w/m, 30, probation violation (f)
Bradley, Sharla Rachelle, w/f, 34, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, failure to appear (m)
Camp, Jessica Deanna, w/f, 35, failure to maintain lane, DUI, open container
Case, Michelle Danielle, w/f, 38, possession of meth
Castleberry, Paula Grace, w/f, 50, failure to appear (m)
Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, w/f, 33, possession of meth, drugs to be kept in original container
Coleman, Randy Gene, w/m, 42, probation violation (f)
Collins, Robert Lee, w/m, 29, hit and run
Conner, Brianna Doree, b/f, 24, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense
Cook, Brian Kyle, w/m, 28, probation violation (f)
Corley, Jada Shayne, w/f, 19, failure to appear (m)
Cox, Tina Michelle, w/f, 50, obstruction of law enforcement (m)
Crow, Lonna Louise, w/f, 41, financial transaction card fraud (x22)
Crow, Michael Anthony, w/m, 33, hold for court
Dale, Joshua Brian, w/m ,23, probation violation (f)
Daly, Danielle Michayla, w/f, 27, false statements and writings
DeHertado, Jesus Martin, h/m, 22, driving without a valid license
Deville, Charlie Michelle, w/f, 24, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects
Dodson, William Allan, w/m, 45, possession of meth
Evans, Tyler Lakota, w/m, 23, failure to appear (m)
Farris, Ronald Jason, w/m, 36, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than oz, possession of drug related objects, possession of schedule III substance, fugitive from justice
Fitzpatrick, Shannon Ray, w/m, 46, hold for court
Fraisher, Destiny Ann, w/f, 20, DUI–drugs, driving without a valid license
Gilbert, Wade Stallings, w/m, 30, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance (x2)
Goss, Drake Kenrick, w/m, 19, probation violation (f), battery – family violence
Govea, Perez Carla Teena, w/f, 44, reckless conduct
Griffith, Wendy Robbin, w/f, 40, leaving scene of accident, DUI-drugs, no insurance, expired tag
Hardin, Matthew David, w/m, 26, probation violation (f)
Headrick, Phillip Wayne, w/m, 54, probation violation (f)
Hernandez, Mandy Renee, w/f, 41, fugitive from justice
Higdon, Joshua Anthony, w/m, 34, failure to appear (m)
Howerin, Martin Edward, w/m, 69, possession of meth, driving while license suspended or revoked
Hudgens, William Christopher Ryan, w/m, 30, speeding, driving on suspended license, hold for Chattooga County
Jenkins, Anthony Kelso, w/m, 26, influencing a witness, possession of meth
Jerry, Robert Jamal, b/m, 26, driving while license suspended or revoked-1st offense, obstruction of officer (m)
Johnson, Joshua Paul, w/m, 38, simple battery – family violence
Kennamer, Lance Bryan, b/m, 30, DUI–less safe, fleeing and attempting to elude officer (m)
Landa, Xavier Kaine, w/m, 20, probation violation (f), failure to appear (x3)
Lonas, Brandon Chase, w/m, 23, probation violation (f)
Maldonano, Melisa Ann, w/f, 46, possession of marijuana less than oz, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, possession of schedule of IV substance
Mansel, Chastity Brooke, w/f, 30, failure to appear (m) (x2)
McCrary Michael James, w/m, 28, simple battery – family violence
McGill, Daniel Eric, w/m, 17, burglary – 1st degree
Mitchell, Robbie Lee, w/m, 26, probation violation (m)
Newman, Jonathan Cory, w/m, 33, failure to obey traffic device, driving on suspended license
Newsome, Carri Sue, w/f, 40, failure to appear (m)
Nicholson, Charles Brandon, w/m, 33, criminal attempt to purchase a schedule II controlled substance
O’Neal, Kristen Lacey, w/f, 31, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz, crossing the guard line
Parker, Jamie Lynn, w/f, 41, probation violation (f)
Parm, Richard Nathan, w/m, 35, probation violation (m)
Raper, Robert Dean, w/m, 25, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects
Reed, Dustin Taylor, w/m, 32, fugitive from justice
Ridley, Julia Nichole, w/f, 41, hold for court
Roberts, Darrell Theophilus, b/m, 52, aggravated assault, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime, battery – family violence, simple battery – family violence
Ross, John Ambers, w/m, 53, possession of meth, resisting officer (x2), giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement
Russell, Joshua Calvin, w/m, 31, armed robbery
Rustrian-Milian, Carlos, w/m, 34, hold for court
Saventini, Arenous Leviticus, w/m, 58, fugitive from justice
Skipper, Tammy Lacheile, w/f, 41, ***
Smith, Allison Nicole, w/f, 24, hold for court
Smith, Cody Joel, w/m, 25, possession of meth, possession and use of drug related objects, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officer
Snider, Jefferson Hill, w/m, 43, probation violation (m)
Snyder, James Thomas, w/m, 33, possession of meth
Stephenson, Dewey Leerow, w/m, 43, public drunk
Stone, Mandy Lee, w/f, 23, probation violation (m)
Street, Samuel Alfred, w/m, 73, hold for court
Templeton, Eric Chance, w/m, 19, reckless driving
Tomisek, Robert Michael, w/m, 43, aggravated assault
Trotter, Julie Anne, w/f, 48, simple battery
Turnage, James Ray, w/m, 50, probation violation (m)
Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, w/f, 49, failure to appear (m), disorderly conduct, public drunk
Webb, Larnie Sue, w/f, 53, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz
Williams, Enopheon Demetrius, b/m, 36, possession of meth, drugs to be kept in original container
Wood, Justin Allen, w/m, 31, possession of meth, use of a communication device to facilitate a crime